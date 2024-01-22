Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs ENG Tests 2024: English spinners Bashir, Lawrence stranded in UAE

Bashir, an uncapped teenage off-spinner is the son of parents of Pakistani heritage and therefore his visa was not instantly approved by the Indian government

Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley picked in England Test squad for India tour. Photo: England cricket

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England travelled to India on Monday, January 22 to play in the five-match Anthony de Mellow Test series starting on Thursday, January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This is the latest a team has reached India to play a Test series in recent history and even after reaching so late, they failed to get their two spin bowling options Shoaib Bashir and Dan Lawrence to tag alongside them in the same flight. 

Bashir has visa issues 
Bashir, an uncapped teenage off-spinner is the son of parents of Pakistani heritage and therefore his visa was not instantly approved by the Indian government. England head coach Brendon McCullum informed that he will be able to join the team by Wednesday at least, if not by Tuesday, 

Lawrence played the ILT20

Lawrence, who replaced Harry Brook in the squad, chose to play his International League T20 match for the Desert Vipeers against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and stayed in UAE to travel alongside Bashir and Stuart Hooper, the new managing director of cricket operations of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). 

"He's got a couple of issues with his visa coming through. We're confident on the back of the help from the BCCI and the Indian government will sort itself out pretty quickly as well,” McCullum was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfoTalking about Bashir. 

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

