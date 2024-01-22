Sensex (    %)
                        
Indian Premier League 2024 likely to take place from March 22 to May 26

IPL trophy

IPL trophy. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) will likely occur between March 22 and May 26. With General elections likely to be held in April-May, the announcement of the IPL 2024 schedule will be finalised after the announcement of election dates.

The dates for Lok Sabha election 2024 could be announced by Election Commission of India (ECI) by the end of February. 

According to a cricbuzz report, the BCCI has communicated with the stakeholders that IPL 2024 could be staged between March 22 and May 26. The report further states that all the international boards have communicated about players' availability for the Indian Premier League. 
However, some players for overseas board might not be available for the last phase of the IPL 2024, given ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 1. 

With IPL 2024 expected to be the first MS Dhoni's last edition in the world's richest cricket league, this season, too, CSK's caravan is anticipated to witness many MSD fans in the stands.

Chennai Super Kings is the defending champions in the Indian Premier League, and Gujarat Titans is the runner-up. However, Gujarat will play IPL 2024 under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, given Hardik Pandya left the franchise to lead Mumbai Indians (MI).

But Hardik's fitness is a major talking point since he suffered injury during the India vs Bangladesh World Cup game and failed to recover in the last three months.

The USA will lock horns with Canada in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener. India will play their first match against Ireland on June 5 in New York.


Topics : Indian Premier League IPL Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

