Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Former SL captain Dimuth Karunaratne retires, ICC praises his commitment

Former SL captain Dimuth Karunaratne retires, ICC praises his commitment

Karunaratne scored 36 and 14 in his farewell Test as Australia won the match by nine wickets to make a clean sweep of the two-game series.

Karunaratne

Karunaratne

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Cricket Council on Sunday lavished praise on former Sri Lankan captain and prolific opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who brought the curtains down on his glittering international career along with his 100th Test against Australia in Galle.

Karunaratne scored 36 and 14 in his farewell Test as Australia won the match by nine wickets to make a clean sweep of the two-game series.

"Dimuth has had a very fine career during which he excelled as a batter in the most traditional format of the game, becoming only the seventh from his country to feature in 100 Tests," said ICC chairman Jay Shah in a release.

 

Karunaratne, 36, scored 7222 runs in Tests at a healthy average of nearly 40, including a top score of 244. He also played 50 ODIs, scoring 1,316 runs.  ALSO READ: After India, NZ is one of strongest teams in Champions Trophy: Ashwin

He captained Sri Lanka in 30 Tests between 2019 and 2023, winning 12 and losing 12 while in charge.

Also Read

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: India's match tickets, prices, and booking details

Jasprit Bumrah

ICC to introduce two-tier Test format following WTC final in June: Report

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full squad list

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full squad list of all 8 participating teams

Image via Twitter

Gaddafi Stadium to be handed over to ICC for Champions Trophy on Feb 11

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB assures their readiness to host the event

"His commitment has been second to none and he has been a great ambassador of the game. I am sure fans of Test cricket the world over will miss him," added Shah about Karunaratne, who called time on his career at the ground on which he had made his Test debut in 2012.

"On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate him for an outstanding career and wish him all the best for the future. I hope he continues to contribute to the game in the years to come, using his experience of playing in different countries."  The left-hander made his international debut against England in an ODI at Manchester in 2011.

All his 16 Test tons came as an opener, a record for most centuries by a Sri Lankan in that position that he holds jointly with former captain Marvan Atapattu.

But his most cherished feat came when he led Sri Lanka to a 2-0 Test series win over South Africa in 2019, and the Island nation became the first Asian side to win an away Test rubber against Proteas since their readmission to cricket.

Kusal Mendis is the only survivor from that series to have played against the Aussies in Galle, apart from Karunaratne.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI interrupted due to failure of floodlights in Cuttack

India vs England 2nd ODI live score updates and full scorecard

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 2nd ODI: Faulty floodlight halts Rohit's brisk start: India 48-0 in 6.1 Ovr

IND vs ENG

IND vs ENG: England to fly in Banton as cover for injured Jacob Bethell

Australia cricket team

WTC points table: Australia finish marginally behind table-toppers SA

Deepti Sharma

WPL 2025: Deepti Sharma to lead UP Warriorz in Alyssa Healy's absence

Topics : ICC Sri Lanka cricket team Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon