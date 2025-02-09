Business Standard

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI interrupted due to failure of floodlights in Cuttack

While the technicians seemed to have fixed it at one point, the flickering started again and saw the players leaving the field after 6.1 overs with India 48 for no loss at the moment.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

The 2nd ODI between India and Eng;and has been interrupted due to a technical issue with one of the floodlights at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha. With India chasing 305 in the 2nd innings, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have given India a steady start with skipper Rohit hitting some big shots in the beginning of the powerplay as well.  ALSO READ: After India, NZ is one of strongest teams in Champions Trophy: Ashwin    The 7th over brought the interruption as one of the floodlights started flickering and then went completely off. While the technicians seemed to have fixed it at one point, the flickering started again and saw the players leaving the field after 6.1 overs with India 48 for no loss at the moment.  Rohit looking in fine touch  Fans were delighted to see Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hitting the sixes and fours again at the beginning of the innings after the 'Hitman' was sent back tot he pavilion on just 2 runs in the 1st ODI and was under constant criticism from the pundits for his poor form in international cricket over multiple formats in recent matches. 

Rohit showcased his aggressive form, playing some exquisite shots, including a four and three sixes, which had the crowd on their feet in excitement.

 

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

