Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs SA 1st Test: India fined for slow over rate, two WTC points docked

India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee and two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points were docked. India are at the sixth spot in ICC World Test Championship points table (WTC) 2023-24

India cricket team

India cricket team

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised India for the slow over rate in the Centurion Test. It would come as salt on the wound for Rohit Sharma's men, who lost the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 32 runs at SuperSports Park in Centurion.

As a punishment, India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee and two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points were docked.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

After on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Langton Rusere, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Stephen Harris levelled the changes, ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction. It has been observed that India were two overs short of target after time allowances were taken into consideration.



The punishments were sanctioned with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from India’s points total.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

ICC World Test Championship points table 2023-25


After the conclusion of India vs South Africa 1st Test, the Proteas have moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table 2023-25. Pakistan are at the second spot followed by New Zealand and Bangladesh. 

Meanwhile, India are at the sixth spot ahead of West Indies, England and Sri Lanka. The top two teams on the ICC WTC points table 2023-25 will lock horns in a grand finale in 2025 for World Test mace. India have qualified for the first two editions of ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table, but failed to overcome the New Zealand and Australia challenge.

Rankings Country Percentage of points
1 South Africa 100
2 Pakistan 61.11
3 New Zealand 50
4 Bangladesh 50
5 Australia 41.67
6 India 38.89
7 West Indies 16.67
8 England 15
9 Sri Lanka 0
*Source: ICC; the standings will change after AUS vs PAK boxing day test

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Prasidh Krishna makes debut in Centurion

India vs South Africa 1st T20 called off without a ball being bowled

Virat Kohli becomes first batter to hit 2000 runs in 7 different years

IND vs SA: Bumrah didn't get support, this wasn't 400 plus pitch - Rohit

India Women to focus on recovery ahead of 2nd ODI vs AUS: Fielding coach

India Women suffer crushing six-wicket defeat against Australia in 1st ODI

Ranji Trophy: Dhull to lead 26-member Delhi team, Badoni named his deputy

Topics : Rohit Sharma India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team ICC World Test Championship BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon