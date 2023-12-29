IND vs SA 1st Test: India fined for slow over rate, two WTC points docked

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised India for the slow over rate in the Centurion Test. It would come as salt on the wound for Rohit Sharma's men, who lost the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 32 runs at SuperSports Park in Centurion.

After on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Langton Rusere, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Stephen Harris levelled the changes, ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction. It has been observed that India were two overs short of target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The punishments were sanctioned with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from India’s points total.