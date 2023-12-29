India Women to focus on recovery ahead of 2nd ODI vs AUS: Fielding coach

Having suffered a six-wicket loss in the opening ODI, India Women's primary focus will be on quick recovery ahead of the second match against Australia with only one day separating the two games, fielding coach Munish Bali said on Thursday.

India were hammered by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday despite the home team making their highest-ever total of 282/8 against Australia here.

India and Australia women's teams played a four-day Test here last week, post which both the teams got a three-day break for the ODI series, with the remaining two games to be played on December 30 and January 2.

"Recovery is very important. We played a Test match and in a couple of days' time we are playing one-day cricket, we have a game day after tomorrow," Bali told the media when asked what areas the team will look to work on given the lack of break between the two matches.

"We will need the girls to be fresh and for that our team is working on the part that they should recover well. Control-alt-delete this game, (on to the) next game," he added.

Bali acknowledged that India will have to improve both their fielding and bowling after the first ODI saw the hosts making plenty of errors on the field.

"Firstly, Australia also batted very well. They were taking their singles very well, there were less dot balls. We are playing ODI cricket after a long time so we can do better in fielding and bowling, he said.

"We fielded well in patches. In the first 25-27 overs there were a couple of direct hits, Sneh Rana took a brilliant catch and the energy was there. But we have to be consistent, he added.

Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored for India with 82 but could not take the field in the second half of the game as she struggled with dehydration, Bali informed.

"(The message to her was) just to bat as long as you can. Jemi is the heart of our team, she was struggling with the hydration issues batting in the heat," he added.

"She keeps everyone together and we missed her in the field today. Her energy rubs off on other players. She also encourages others and the whole atmosphere is different when she is around."



Phoebe Litchfield won the Player of the Match award for her 78 after she added 148 runs for the second wicket with Ellyse Perry (75) to flatten India's bowling.

While Litchfield did not face any troubles with the heat and humidity during her innings, seeing Perry cramping up reminded her of Australia's Glenn Maxwell's famous World Cup double century against Afghanistan at this venue.

"She started to cramp in her calves which was quite a funny thing. I sort of got flashbacks to Glenn Maxwell's innings. She cramped but hit a six down the ground that is Ellyse Perry for you, Litchfield said.

"She just took the game on a bit more after she started cramping because she was like, I probably will not be out here for long, she added.

Litchfield, who got out attempting a reverse sweep shot in the second innings of the one-off Test against India, admitted that it was her go-to shots.

"Reverse sweep is probably one of my get out of jail shots if I need to score a four or release the pressure. I usually go to that shot if there is some space there," she said.

The left-handed opener was roped in by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore in the Women's Premier League auction.

The WPL auction was pretty cool. I think to play in India, I would come for free. It was so cool to be picked up, so I am really excited for that, she said.