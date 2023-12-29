Virat Kohli becomes first batter to hit 2000 runs in 7 different years

During India's crushing defeat to South Africa in the first Test on Thursday, veteran batsman Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first player to score 2000 runs in seven different calendar years.
South Africa's accurate pace and Dean Elgar's graceful 185 destroyed India in three days.
When Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Nandre Burger proved to be too dangerous for the other batters to handle, Kohli amassed runs rapidly by hitting quick singles and boundaries.
In the innings and 32-run loss to India, he scored 76 off 82 balls, bringing his 2023 total to 2048 runs.
In 2012 (2186 runs), 2014 (2286 runs), 2016 (2595 runs), 2017 (2818 runs), 2018 (2735 runs), and 2019 (2455 runs), he had already accomplished the feat.
Check India vs South Africa second Test details here
Virat Kohli's runs in a calender year | Overall
Source: ESPNcricinfo
|When Virat Kohli scored 2000 or more in a calender year
|Year
|Runs
|2012
|2186
|2014
|2286
|2016
|2595
|2017
|2818
|2019
|2455
|2023
|2048
Check India vs South Africa second Test details here
Virat Kohli's runs in a calender year | Overall
|By Year
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|0s
|4s
|6s
|Year 2008
|5
|5
|0
|159
|54
|31.8
|239
|66.52
|0
|1
|0
|21
|1
|Year 2009
|10
|8
|2
|325
|107
|54.16
|385
|84.41
|1
|2
|0
|36
|3
|Year 2010
|27
|25
|4
|1021
|118
|48.61
|1190
|85.79
|3
|7
|3
|93
|5
|Year 2011
|43
|47
|5
|1644
|117
|39.14
|2139
|76.85
|4
|10
|4
|152
|9
|Year 2012
|40
|46
|5
|2186
|183
|53.31
|2923
|74.78
|8
|10
|1
|238
|14
|Year 2013
|43
|43
|7
|1913
|119
|53.13
|2449
|78.11
|6
|10
|3
|212
|23
|Year 2014
|38
|47
|6
|2286
|169
|55.75
|2745
|83.27
|8
|12
|3
|228
|33
|Year 2015
|31
|37
|3
|1307
|147
|38.44
|1985
|65.84
|4
|3
|0
|119
|12
|Year 2016
|37
|41
|11
|2595
|235
|86.5
|3207
|80.91
|7
|13
|0
|266
|19
|Year 2017
|46
|52
|11
|2818
|243
|68.73
|3058
|92.15
|11
|10
|5
|265
|36
|Year 2018
|37
|47
|7
|2735
|160*
|68.37
|3778
|72.39
|11
|9
|3
|277
|23
|Year 2019
|44
|46
|8
|2455
|254*
|64.6
|2711
|90.55
|7
|14
|3
|240
|34
|Year 2020
|22
|24
|1
|842
|89
|36.6
|958
|87.89
|0
|7
|0
|68
|15
|Year 2021
|24
|30
|4
|964
|80*
|37.07
|1590
|60.62
|0
|10
|5
|95
|12
|Year 2022
|37
|42
|7
|1348
|122*
|38.51
|1584
|85.1
|2
|11
|3
|131
|29
|Year 2023
|35
|36
|5
|2048
|186
|66.06
|2615
|78.31
|8
|10
|1
|192
|25
Kohli cricket career
|Batting Career Summary
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Hundreds
|Double tons
|Fifty
|Fours
|Sixes
|Test
|112
|189
|11
|8790
|254
|49.38
|55.44
|29
|7
|30
|983
|25
|ODI
|292
|280
|44
|13848
|183
|58.68
|93.59
|50
|0
|72
|1294
|152
|T20I
|115
|107
|31
|4008
|122
|52.74
|137.97
|1
|0
|37
|356
|117
|IPL
|237
|229
|34
|7263
|113
|37.25
|130.02
|7
|0
|50
|643
|234