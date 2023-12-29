Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Virat Kohli becomes first batter to hit 2000 runs in 7 different years

In 2012 (2186 runs), 2014 (2286 runs), 2016 (2595 runs), 2017 (2818 runs), 2018 (2735 runs), and 2019 (2455 runs), Virat Kohli already accomplished the feat.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
During India's crushing defeat to South Africa in the first Test on Thursday, veteran batsman Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first player to score 2000 runs in seven different calendar years.

South Africa's accurate pace and Dean Elgar's graceful 185 destroyed India in three days.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

When Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Nandre Burger proved to be too dangerous for the other batters to handle, Kohli amassed runs rapidly by hitting quick singles and boundaries.

In the innings and 32-run loss to India, he scored 76 off 82 balls, bringing his 2023 total to 2048 runs.

In 2012 (2186 runs), 2014 (2286 runs), 2016 (2595 runs), 2017 (2818 runs), 2018 (2735 runs), and 2019 (2455 runs), he had already accomplished the feat.

When Virat Kohli scored 2000 or more in a calender year
Year Runs
2012 2186
2014 2286
2016 2595
2017 2818
2019 2455
2023 2048

Check India vs South Africa second Test details here

Virat Kohli's runs in a calender year | Overall

By Year Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
Year 2008 5 5 0 159 54 31.8 239 66.52 0 1 0 21 1
Year 2009 10 8 2 325 107 54.16 385 84.41 1 2 0 36 3
Year 2010 27 25 4 1021 118 48.61 1190 85.79 3 7 3 93 5
Year 2011 43 47 5 1644 117 39.14 2139 76.85 4 10 4 152 9
Year 2012 40 46 5 2186 183 53.31 2923 74.78 8 10 1 238 14
Year 2013 43 43 7 1913 119 53.13 2449 78.11 6 10 3 212 23
Year 2014 38 47 6 2286 169 55.75 2745 83.27 8 12 3 228 33
Year 2015 31 37 3 1307 147 38.44 1985 65.84 4 3 0 119 12
Year 2016 37 41 11 2595 235 86.5 3207 80.91 7 13 0 266 19
Year 2017 46 52 11 2818 243 68.73 3058 92.15 11 10 5 265 36
Year 2018 37 47 7 2735 160* 68.37 3778 72.39 11 9 3 277 23
Year 2019 44 46 8 2455 254* 64.6 2711 90.55 7 14 3 240 34
Year 2020 22 24 1 842 89 36.6 958 87.89 0 7 0 68 15
Year 2021 24 30 4 964 80* 37.07 1590 60.62 0 10 5 95 12
Year 2022 37 42 7 1348 122* 38.51 1584 85.1 2 11 3 131 29
Year 2023 35 36 5 2048 186 66.06 2615 78.31 8 10 1 192 25
Source: ESPNcricinfo
 
Kohli cricket career

Batting Career Summary
Format Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest score Average Strike Rate Hundreds Double tons Fifty Fours Sixes
Test 112 189 11 8790 254 49.38 55.44 29 7 30 983 25
ODI 292 280 44 13848 183 58.68 93.59 50 0 72 1294 152
T20I 115 107 31 4008 122 52.74 137.97 1 0 37 356 117
IPL 237 229 34 7263 113 37.25 130.02 7 0 50 643 234
Source: Cricbuzz

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Prasidh Krishna makes debut in Centurion

IND vs SA: Bumrah didn't get support, this wasn't 400 plus pitch - Rohit

India Women to focus on recovery ahead of 2nd ODI vs AUS: Fielding coach

India Women suffer crushing six-wicket defeat against Australia in 1st ODI

Ranji Trophy: Dhull to lead 26-member Delhi team, Badoni named his deputy

IND vs SA 1st Test: CSA provide crucial injury update on skipper Bavuma

Topics : Virat Kohli India cricket team India vs South Africa ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon