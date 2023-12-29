Virat Kohli becomes first batter to hit 2000 runs in 7 different years

During India's crushing defeat to South Africa in the first Test on Thursday, veteran batsman Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first player to score 2000 runs in seven different calendar years.

When Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Nandre Burger proved to be too dangerous for the other batters to handle, Kohli amassed runs rapidly by hitting quick singles and boundaries.

In the innings and 32-run loss to India, he scored 76 off 82 balls, bringing his 2023 total to 2048 runs.





When Virat Kohli scored 2000 or more in a calender year Year Runs 2012 2186 2014 2286 2016 2595 2017 2818 2019 2455 2023 2048

Virat Kohli's runs in a calender year | Overall



By Year Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s Year 2008 5 5 0 159 54 31.8 239 66.52 0 1 0 21 1 Year 2009 10 8 2 325 107 54.16 385 84.41 1 2 0 36 3 Year 2010 27 25 4 1021 118 48.61 1190 85.79 3 7 3 93 5 Year 2011 43 47 5 1644 117 39.14 2139 76.85 4 10 4 152 9 Year 2012 40 46 5 2186 183 53.31 2923 74.78 8 10 1 238 14 Year 2013 43 43 7 1913 119 53.13 2449 78.11 6 10 3 212 23 Year 2014 38 47 6 2286 169 55.75 2745 83.27 8 12 3 228 33 Year 2015 31 37 3 1307 147 38.44 1985 65.84 4 3 0 119 12 Year 2016 37 41 11 2595 235 86.5 3207 80.91 7 13 0 266 19 Year 2017 46 52 11 2818 243 68.73 3058 92.15 11 10 5 265 36 Year 2018 37 47 7 2735 160* 68.37 3778 72.39 11 9 3 277 23 Year 2019 44 46 8 2455 254* 64.6 2711 90.55 7 14 3 240 34 Year 2020 22 24 1 842 89 36.6 958 87.89 0 7 0 68 15 Year 2021 24 30 4 964 80* 37.07 1590 60.62 0 10 5 95 12 Year 2022 37 42 7 1348 122* 38.51 1584 85.1 2 11 3 131 29 Year 2023 35 36 5 2048 186 66.06 2615 78.31 8 10 1 192 25 Source: ESPNcricinfo

In 2012 (2186 runs), 2014 (2286 runs), 2016 (2595 runs), 2017 (2818 runs), 2018 (2735 runs), and 2019 (2455 runs), he had already accomplished the feat.

