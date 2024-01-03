Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs SA 2nd Test: India join Pakistan, create unwanted record in Newlands

India joined Pakistan as the team with the most ducks in an innings in a Test match. But this is not the first time, India registered six ducks in one Test innings

India vs South Africa, India record most ducks in an innings. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Indian score read 153/4 when Lungi Ngidi replaced Marco Jasnen in the South African attack in the third session of Day 1 of the New Year’s Test between the two teams at Newlands, Capetown. But few people would have thought that this over would trigger a world record on Wednesday, January 03, 2024. 

India equalled Pakistan 

Thanks to this dramatic turn of events in Cape Town, India joined Pakistan in the club of teams with the most ducks in the first innings of a Test match. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna went back to pavilion without scoring a run in India vs South Africa 2nd Test.

Meanwhile, India became only the second team after neighbours Bangladesh to record six ducks in an innings more than once. Bangladesh have had six ducks in an innings thrice, while this was the second instance for India. 

RECORD: When India lost six wickets without scoring a single run
Ngidi bowled a triple-wicket maiden, taking the wickets of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. In the next over, Kagiso Rabada has the better of Virat Kohli. Mohammed Siraj was then run-out and it followed with the wicket of Prasidh Krishna. Mukesh Kumar was left stranded at the other India as India went from 153/4 to 153 all-out in a span of just 11 balls. 

This was the first instance of such an occurrence in the form of international cricket where one team lost its last six wickets without adding even a single run on the board. 

Team Score Ducks Inns Result Opposition Ground Match Date
Pakistan 128 6 1 drawn v West Indies Karachi 22 Dec 1980
South Africa 105 6 4 lost v India Ahmedabad 20 Nov 1996
Bangladesh 87 6 3 lost v West Indies Dhaka 8 Dec 2002
India 152 6 1 lost v England Manchester 7 Aug 2014
New Zealand 90 6 2 lost v Pakistan Dubai (DSC) 24 Nov 2018
Bangladesh 365 6 1 lost v Sri Lanka Mirpur 23 May 2022
Bangladesh 103 6 1 lost v West Indies North Sound 16 Jun 2022
India 153 6 2 underway v South Africa Cape Town 3 Jan 2024
Australia 80 5 1 lost v England The Oval 13 Aug 1888

 

Topics : India vs South Africa India vs Pakistan India cricket team South Africa cricket team Pakistan cricket team BS Web Reports Test Cricket

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

