IND vs SA: Kohli's bow-arrow gesture during 'Ram Siya Ram' song; watch here

A video showing Kohli emulating lord Ram's distinctive bow-and-arrow gesture while 'Ram Siya Ram' song was being played in the Newlands stadium in Cape town, has gone viral on social media

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Cricketer Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, was seen paying homage to the revered Hindu god Lord Ram during the India vs South Africa second and final Test match going on in Cape Town, South Africa.

A video showing Kohli emulating lord Ram's distinctive bow-and-arrow gesture while 'Ram Siya Ram' song was being played in the Newlands stadium in Cape town, has also gone viral on social media. Soon after the video went viral, many Kohli fans, on various social media platforms, expressed their delight at his surprise gesture, praising his appreciation for cultural reverence. Kohli was also seen folding his hands out of respect.
Notably, the popular 'Ram Siya Ram' song has been played every time during the ongoing series whenever South African player Keshav Maharaj has entered the field to bat. The 33-year-old cricketer was born in Durban, South Africa in 1990. Maharaj's Hindu name finds its origin in the Indian roots of his ancestors. According to reports, forefathers of spinner Keshav had come to South Africa from Uttar poradesh's Sultanpur as indentured labourers in 1874.

Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma have been spotted visiting prominent Hindu temples on some occasions in the past. The power couple have displayed their liking and appreciation for spirituality, garnering praise among fans.

South Africa are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first Test comprehensively.
Topics : Virat Kohli India vs South Africa Test match Test Cricket Cricketers Indian Cricket BS Web Reports India cricket team

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

