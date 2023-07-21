India premier batter Virat Kohli rushed to his 29th Test ton on Day 2 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday (July 21). He took only three innings since his last Test century to reach the three-figure mark. Kohli hit a drive away from his baton a Shanon Gabriel delivery bowled outside off to reach the milestone, equalling Sir Don Bradman's record of 29 Test hundreds.Kohli's 29th century came in his 500th international match, which also happens to be the 100th Test between India and West Indies. A magnificent CENTURY by @imVkohli in his landmark game for #TeamIndia This is his 29th in Test cricket and 76th overall #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/tFP8QQ0QHH— BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023With this century, Kohli went past Williamson who has 28 centuries in Test cricket.King Kohli is at third position in the list of most centuries by active players. Steve Smith has the most 32 centuries while Joe Root is the second place with 30 tons.Though Kohli is just two centuries away from Steve Smith, he has scored 8655 runs in comparison to Englishman Joe Root.Among the active players, Root is the highest run-getter with 11320 in 134 Tests while Smith is the second in the list (9178).This is Kohli's third Test century 12th in total against West Indies. Kohli is only behind legendary Sunil Gavaskar in centuries by an Indian batter against West Indies in all-formats. Gavaskar hit 13 Test centuries against one of the most feared bowling attacks of his time.