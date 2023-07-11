Ahead of the first Test in Dominica, India's premier batter Virat Kohli revealed his favourite cricketing moment in Caribbean Islands. Speaking to Star Sports, the former India captain went back to memory lane and revealed that the first-ever double century in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards has been his fondest memory of touring the Caribbean. "My favourite memory obviously is Antigua. I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards. That for me was a very, very special moment and then he met me in the evening as well and congratulated me. It can’t get any better than that,” Kohli added.Kohli slammed his first-ever double ton in 2016. He went on to score five more after that. Virat Kohli double tons in Test cricketKohli double tons in Test cricketAgainstRunsYearVenueWest Indies2002016antiguaNew Zealand2112016IndoreEngland2352016MumbaiBangladesh2042017HyderabadSri Lanka2132017NagpurSri Lanka2432017New DelhiSouth Africa254 n.o.2019Pune(Source: ESPNcricinfo)Tests: Virat Kohli runs in West IndiesVirat Kohli's record in West IndiesMatchesRunsAverageHundredsFiftiesHighest score946335.6112200Tests: Virat Kohli runs against West Indies (Overall)Virat Kohli's record vs West IndiesMatchesRunsAverageHundredsFiftiesHighest score1482243.2625200Earlier, 34-year-old Kohli also shared an interesting trivia on Sunday. He posted a picture alongside head coach Rahul Dravid, captioning it, "The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful."The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful. pic.twitter.com/zz2HD8nkES— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 9, 2023The 2011 tour to Caribbean Islands was Kohli's debut test series and that was the last time Dravid played a red-ball game in the Caribbean.