With India failing to win knockout matches under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar criticised the captain and team management.Speaking at an event, Gavaskar said Rohit's captaincy has been disappointing."I expected more from Rohit. In India it is different, but when you do well overseas that is really the test. That is where he has been a little disappointing. Even in the T20 format, with all the experience of the IPL, hundreds of matches as captain, with a mix of best IPL players not being able to get to the finals has been disappointing," Gavaskar added.The former India captain also questioned selectors and BCCI, stating whether a proper review of India's losses was done or not.Talking about India's World Test Championship final debacle against Australia, Gavaskar said that BCCI should have sought an explanation from coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit."You didn't know about Travis Head's weakness against the short ball?' Why was the bouncer employed only when he had scored 80 runs? You know, the moment Head came into bat, in the commentary box, we had Ricky Ponting saying, 'Bounce him, bounce him.' Everyone knew about it but we didn't try."Rohit Sharma captaincy recordFormatMatchesWonLostDrawTieNo resultWin%Test74210057.14ODI2619700073.08T20I51391200076.47IPL158876704055.06As of July 10, 2023Gavaskar even questioned Rohit's statement about lack of preparation ahead of the WTC final, stating Team India had been in West Indies well before the start of the series, but still, they were not playing any practice or warm-up games."What kind of preparation are we talking about? Now they have gone to the West Indies. You have the example of the World Test Championship before you. Are you playing any matches? So what is this talk about 20-25 days? … When you talk about preparation, be genuine about it. Go 15 days before, play two warm-up matches."Rohit Sharma's Batting records as captainFormatInningsRunsAverageStrike rateHighest score50s/100sTest1139035.561.611200/1ODI26116355.4104.02208 n.o.7/3T20I51152732.5147.3611810/2IPL157398628.1129.3798 no25/074-year-old Gavaskar also points out that senior players don't want to go early, given they are assured of their spots."The truth is the main guys do not want to go early. And when you go early they will talk about the workload. You call yourself the fittest team in the world or fitter than the early generations then how do you break down so soon? How do you have a workload issue when you play a 20-over game?"After the WTC final defeat, India will begin their 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle with a 3-match Test series against West Indies, starting July 12.India schedule for West Indies tourIndia vs West Indies Test scheduleDateMatch DetailsTime(IST)VenueJuly 12-161st Test7:30 PMWindsor Park, Roseau, DominicaJuly 20-242nd Test7:30 PMQueen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad IND vs WI ODI scheduleDate Match detailsTime (IST)Venue27-Jul1st ODI7:00 PMKensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados29-Jul2nd ODI7:00 PMKensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados1-Aug3rd ODI7:00 PMBrian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, TrinidadIndia vs West Indies T20Is scheduleDateMatch detailsTime (IST)venue3-Aug1st T20I8:00 PMBrian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad6-Aug2nd T20I8:00 PMProvidence Stadium, Guyana8-Aug3rd T20I8:00 PMProvidence Stadium, Guyana12-Aug4th T20I8:00 PMCentral Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida13-Aug5th T20I8:00 PMCentral Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida