LIVE SCORE India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20 international: Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue would aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series while Afghan Atlan would look to stay alive

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 Live Score. Photo: Sportzpics

India will take on Afghanistan in the second T20 international at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14. Virat Kohli will return to the Indian playing 11 in this match, after a gap of 14 months in the shortest format. 

Along with Kohli, Avesh Khan can also be part of the Indian playing 11 today as it is his home ground and India could go in with only two spinners in the playing 11 with Shivam Dube being the sixth bowling option. A win in this match will give India the series win while Afghans will look to win not only their first match against India but also to keep the series alive. 


India Playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/ Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi/ Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan Playing 11 probable

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

IND vs AFG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Ibrahim Zadran will occur at 6:30 PM IST.

India vs Afghanistan Live Telecast Details

Colors Cineplex alongside Sports 18 HD and SD channels will live broadcast the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 in India.

IND vs AFG Live-Streaming

Jiocinema will livestream India vs Afghanistan's 2nd T20 in India.

Stay tuned for India vs Afghanistan live score and match updates...




5:07 PM

India vs Afghanistan Live Score | 2nd T20: Preview of the match

5:00 PM

India vs Afghanistan Live Score | 2nd T20: Welcome to the Live Blog

 
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 from the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Stay tuned to Business Standard for all the updates from the match. 
 
First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon