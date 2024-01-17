LIVE SCORE India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today

The Indian cricket team will be up against Afghanistan in the third and final match of the three-match T20 series between the two teams at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India have already sealed the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The Indian team could look to experiment with their team selection by bringing in the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan in the mix. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the other hand would continue to play according to the template set for the T20 World Cup.

Jonathan Trott, the Afghan coach though wants his bowlers to put pressure on the Indian batters in the middle overs, Whether they are able to do it or not is yet to be seen.

India Playing 11 probable

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/ Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi/ Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan Playing 11 probable

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

IND vs AFG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Ibrahim Zadran will occur at 6:30 PM IST.

India vs Afghanistan Live Telecast Details

Colors Cineplex alongside Sports 18 HD and SD channels will live broadcast the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 in India.

IND vs AFG Live-Streaming

Jiocinema will livestream India vs Afghanistan's 3rd T20 in India.

Stay tuned for India vs Afghanistan live score and match updates...