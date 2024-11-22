India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: IND vs AUS Toss at 7:20 AM IST in Perth today
IND vs AUS 1st Test LIVE SCORE: The live streaming for Day 1 of the 1st Test match between Australia and India will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
The most awaited Test series of the year is here as Team India begin Day 1 of the 1st Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth today. Led by Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Team India are missing some elements from their squad but they will be looking to put their best foot forward against Pat Cummins and Co. as they aim to retain the trophy once again Down Under. With fans and pundits having a close eye on the playing 11 for Team India, it is expected to feature some fresh faces who would be looking to make their mark right from the start of the series as well. While KL Rahul is expected to bat right from the start, it will be interesting to see who gets the number 3 position in the batting order. Devdutt Padikkal is in line to make an appearance but it's not yet confirmed. India vs Australia 1st Test playing 11: India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Ashwin, Akash Deep/Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Mohammed Siraj Australia playing 11 (Probable): Nathan McSweeny, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon. India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between India's Jasprit Bumrah and Australia's Pat Cummins willtake place at 7:20 AM IST. India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 live telecast details The live telecast of Day 1 of the 1st Test match between Australia and India will be available on Star Sports Network in India. India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 live streaming details The live streaming for Day 1 of the 1st Test match between Australia and India will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
6:11 AM
1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Rohit will in Perth but not today...
India captain Rohit Sharma won't be in Perth today. Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India in his absence. However, Rohit will join the team in Perth just ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.
TAP HERE TO CHECK DETAILS
TAP HERE TO CHECK DETAILS
5:59 AM
1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: PREVIEW
The ghosts of Brisbane 2021 linger like an immortal tale, but the air is thick with unease as India steps into the gladiatorial arena of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Still smarting from the humiliation on their own soil, they must now confront a similarly battered Australia in a clash of faltering titans, starting Friday.
India’s conquests Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21 were nothing short of mythic, proving that the impossible can indeed be achieved not once but twice. Yet, the scars of a brutal New Zealand drubbing at home remain fresh, a stark reminder that the mighty too can crumble.
The stakes have never been higher. Heroes who once carried the hopes of a billion now find themselves at the crossroads of their storied careers. The five-Test battle against Pat Cummins and his hardened men might not just determine the series but could script the final chapters for some legends.
Dreams of a third successive World Test Championship final, once tantalisingly within reach, now hang by the thinnest thread. A 4-0 sweep is the only way to seize destiny, but it feels as elusive as India’s football team outclassing Brazil or Argentina on the global stage.
But this Indian team thrives in chaos. It has stared into the abyss before and emerged triumphant when the world scoffed. Doubters may laugh, but they underestimate a side that often finds its soul when pushed to the brink.
The opening act of this high-stakes drama awaits. The cricketing gods are watching.
5:47 AM
1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Australia full squad for BGT 2024-25
Australia Squad: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland
5:39 AM
1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: India full squad for BGT
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran
5:37 AM
1st Test Day 1 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 proceedings. As the much awaited toss is scheduled to take place at 7:20 AM IST. Stay tuned for with us for all the updates leading into the IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS.
Topics : KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Rishabh Pant India vs Australia Test Cricket India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Steve Smith
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 5:35 AM IST