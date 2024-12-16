India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: Will Brisbane weather rescue India?
India vs Australia live weather updates: The rain is expected to disrupt the match today.
Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
On Day 3 of India vs Australia 3rd Test, overcast conditions greeted players, with more threatening clouds likely to disrupt the game at the Gabba in Brisbane today. After a rain-marred day one, the third Test between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane saw a full day of play on day two. Australia, with the help of centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith, put themselves in a strong position in the Test. The teams will return for day three action on Monday, December 16, with the goal of asserting their dominance in the game to secure a favourable result.
Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul, the Rohit Sharma-led team India failed to put pressure on the hosts, as they amassed a heap of runs in the first innings to establish themselves as favourites. The visitors will hope to take the remaining Australian wickets in the first hour, followed by a strong batting performance on day three, if they are to keep themselves alive in the match and in the hunt for qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final.
On the other hand, Australia will likely bat for at least one more session and aim to take their total past 500, effectively batting India out of the match in the first innings itself.
On day two, India started well and reduced Australia to 75 for three at one point. However, Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) added 241 runs for the fourth wicket to propel Australia ahead in the game. At stumps, Australia were 405 for seven after 101 overs, with Alex Carey (45) and Mitchell Starc (7) still at the crease.
Australia scorecard after day 2:
|
Australia 1st Inning
|
405-7 (101 ov) CRR:4.01
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Usman Khawaja
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|21
|54
|3
|0
|38.89
|Nathan McSweeney
|c V Kohli b J Bumrah
|9
|49
|1
|0
|18.37
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c V Kohli b N K Reddy
|12
|55
|0
|0
|21.82
|Steven Smith
|c R Sharma b J Bumrah
|101
|190
|12
|0
|53.16
|Travis Head
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|152
|160
|18
|0
|95
|Mitchell Marsh
|c V Kohli b J Bumrah
|5
|16
|0
|0
|31.25
|Alex Carey (WK)
|Not out
|45
|47
|5
|1
|95.74
|Pat Cummins (C)
|c R Pant b M Siraj
|20
|33
|1
|0
|60.61
|Mitchell Starc
|Not out
|7
|7
|0
|0
|100
|Extras
|
33 (b 0, Ib 17, w 11, nb 5, p 0)
|Total
|
405 (7 wkts, 101 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|25
|7
|72
|5
|2
|2.88
|Mohammed Siraj
|22.2
|4
|97
|1
|0
|4.34
|Akash Deep
|24.4
|5
|78
|0
|2
|3.16
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|13
|1
|65
|1
|0
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|16
|2
|76
|0
|1
|4.75
Australia vs India 3rd Test day 3 live telecast details:
Day three of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Australia vs India 3rd Test day 3 live streaming details:
Day three of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the live score updates of the Australia vs India 3rd Test day three here.
4:55 AM
3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Heavy rain in Brisbane
The skies over Brisbane have opened in a torrential downpour, drenching The Gabba and casting uncertainty over the start of Day 3's action. Nature’s fury momentarily halts the contest, but there’s hope yet – The Gabba's famed drainage system stands ready, a fortress against the elements. If the heavens relent within the next ten minutes, the stage could be set for play to resume as scheduled at 5:20 AM IST. The clock ticks, the rain falls, and the drama unfolds.
4:44 AM
3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Light drizzle in the air
There is a light drizzle in the air in Brisbane at the moment. Day 3 action is scheduled to take place 5:15 AM IST.
4:41 AM
3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Overcast conditions in Brisbane
It rained for a brief period today in Brisbane but at the moment it is not raining.
However, dark clouds are visible.
However, dark clouds are visible.
4:35 AM
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd Test's Day 3 action. India is completely on backfoot and certainly need raingods to disrupt the play.
Stay tuned with us as we bulid up for the match then will provide you guys with latest weather and match updates as people heads towards office on Monday morning.
Stay tuned with us as we bulid up for the match then will provide you guys with latest weather and match updates as people heads towards office on Monday morning.
Topics : Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli KL Rahul Rishabh Pant Jasprit Bumrah India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket sports broadcasting Steve Smith Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 4:29 AM IST