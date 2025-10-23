India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: Series on the line for Shubman and co; Toss at 8:30 AM IST
Team India finds themselves 0-1 down in the 3-match ODI series and are in a must-win situation to stay alive in it.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India faces a crucial challenge in the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. After suffering a rain-affected loss in the opening match at Perth, where Australia comfortably chased down a revised target, India finds themselves 0-1 down and in a must-win situation to stay alive in the series.
Adelaide, known for its true bounce and batting-friendly conditions, presents an opportunity for India to get back on track. Rohit Sharma, who struggled with just 8 runs in the first ODI, will be looking to provide a solid start and set up a big total for India. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, coming off a rare duck in the previous game, will be eager to redeem himself with a trademark knock and anchor the innings.
KL Rahul’s consistency with the bat has been a bright spot for India, and his form will be crucial. However, to level the series, India will need a strong all-round performance against a confident Australian team, led by the in-form Mitchell Marsh. It’s a high-stakes encounter, and every moment will count as both teams battle for supremacy.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI probable Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
Australia Playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia 2nd ODI live telecast: The live telecast for the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI live streaming: Live streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
7:52 AM
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Indian batting coach Sintanshu Kotak on Ro-ko!
“I don’t believe there was any rustiness in Rohit and Kohli’s batting. They played the IPL, and their preparations have been excellent. Both have a wealth of experience,” Kotak remarked on Wednesday when asked about Rohit’s eight-run knock and Kohli’s duck in Perth.
“Even before coming to Australia, they had prepared well. So, it’s too early to worry about their form,” he added, referring to the duo who now primarily play the ODI format.
“They both look in great touch to me. They batted well yesterday, and their approach in every net session has been spot on.”
7:46 AM
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Landmark win coming for Gill?
Shubman Gill was appointed ODI captain right before the series against Australia but suffered a defeat in his debut 50-over match as captain. Can he secure his first victory as India's new ODI skipper on the day?
7:40 AM
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: No show from Ro-ko last time!
Virat Kohli made a disappointing return to Team India after seven months, getting out for a duck to a ball outside off-stump. He’ll be aiming for a strong comeback in the 2nd ODI. Similarly, Rohit Sharma had a tough start, managing just 8 runs off 14 balls in his return. He’ll be looking to regain his form and make a more substantial contribution in the upcoming match.
7:34 AM
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Disappointing start for India!
India faced a tough start to their ODI series against Australia, suffering a 7-wicket loss in the first match. Despite their efforts, the hosts dominated, leaving India with work to do to bounce back and level the series in the upcoming encounters.
7:31 AM
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Series on the line for Team India!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd ODI between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval. Shubman Gill and co. would be looking to level the series after losing the rain curtailed 1st T20I in Perth last time around. Toss at 8:30 AM IST
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 7:29 AM IST