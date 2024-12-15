India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: Khawaja, McSweeney resume on sunny morning
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Contrary to the prediction, there is no sign of rain in Brisbane. Khawaja and McSweeney resumed Aussies innings on a sunny morning
Contrary to weather forecast by various agencies, there is no sign of rain clouds on on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test, which is being played at The Gabba in Brisbane. Australia start from 28-0, with Usman Khawaja (19) and Nathan McSweeney (4) at the crease. The much-anticipated third Test of the India vs Australia Test series kicked off on Saturday. However, as fortune would have it, only 13.2 overs of gameplay were completed before rain stole the spotlight and washed out the rest of the day. Revised playing conditions for IND vs AUS 3rd Test
For the rest of the match, 98 overs are scheduled for each day, and the game started at 5:20 AM IST instead of the earlier scheduled time of 5:50 AM IST. Here's what has happened in 80 balls bowled on Day 1
The day started with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma winning the toss and opting to bowl first. The game started on time but was brought to a halt after just 5.3 overs of play. The match restarted after 30 minutes but was once again interrupted by rain at the 13.2 overs mark. After a long wait, the day was finally called off with rescheduled conditions for the remaining four days of the match.
Australia scorecard after day one:
|
Australia 1st Inning
|
28-0 (13.2 ov) CRR:2.10
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Usman Khawaja
|Not out
|19
|47
|3
|0
|40.43
|Nathan McSweeney
|Not out
|4
|33
|0
|0
|12.12
|Extras
|
5 (b 0, Ib 5, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|
28 (0 wkts, 13.2 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1.33
|Mohammed Siraj
|4
|2
|13
|0
|0
|3.25
|Akash Deep
|3.2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0.6
Australia vs India 3rd Test day 2 live telecast details:
Day two of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Australia vs India 3rd Test day 2 live streaming details:
Day two of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 3rd Test day two here.
5:47 AM
3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah wreaks havoc
India pace lynchpin Bumrah wreaks havoc on Day 2 of Brisbane Test as he gets rid of both Aussies opener in his consecutive overs. McSweeney c Kohli b Bumrah 9(49) [4s-1]
5:44 AM
3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Akash leaks seven runs
Over Summary: 4 1 2 0 0 0 ; Australia 38-1 after 18 Overs; Marnus Labuschagne2(9); Nathan McSweeney9(46)
Akash Deep continues...
McSweeney after leaving many balls outside off, finally plays a drive but gets a thick outside edge through gully region for FOUR. The youngster drops and runs a single off the next delivery.
Akash bowls straight onto stumps, Labuschagne gets an inside edge towards deep fine leg for a couple of runs.
Akash concedes seven runs.
5:39 AM
3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah provides India breakthrough
Over Summary: W 0 0 0 0 0 ; Australia 31-1 after 17 Overs; Marnus Labuschagne0(5); Nathan McSweeney4(44)
Bumrah continues...
Labuschagne comes at the crease after the dismissal of Khawaja. He makes a very tight leave off the second ball he faced. No runs scored in the over as Bumrah shows high-class bowling.
5:32 AM
3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Akash bowls first maiden over of the day
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0 ; Australia 31-0 after 16 Overs; Nathan McSweeney 4(44); Usman Khawaja 21(53)
Akash Deep continues and bowls maiden over to McSweeney, who leaves the ball alone with ease.
5:30 AM
3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia 31-0 after 15 Overs
Over Summary: 2 0 0 0 0 0 ; Australia 31-0 after 15 Overs; Nathan McSweeney4(38); Usman Khawaja 21(53)
Jasprit Bumrah bowls from the other end and starts with a gentle loosener outside off. Khawaja makes most of it as punches it towards extra cover for a couple of runs.
Bumrah, though, comes back brilliantly and beats Khawaja multiple times. But no success for India as of now
5:27 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 action starts under bright sunshine
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 N 0 0 ; Australia 29-0 after 14 Overs; Nathan McSweeney4(38); Usman Khawaja19(47)
Akash starts the Day 2 proceedings as he completes his over, which he doesn't able to do due to rain on Day 1.
McSweeney looks cautious as Akash concedes only one run inform of no ball.
5:16 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on India's pace lynchpin - Bumrah
The stage is set. As India’s lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah grips the 13.2-over-old red cherry, a nation's hopes rest on his shoulders. All eyes are on him, yearning for that vital breakthrough, the moment that shifts the tide.
The clock ticks closer—five minutes to play. The world’s most exceptional bowler stands ready. Will he deliver the magic India so desperately awaits? Let’s hold our breath and dare to dream.
|Top 10 highest wicket-taker in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3
|60
|360
|12
|11.92
|143
|1
|1
|2
|Mitchell Starc
|3
|65.1
|391
|11
|21.18
|233
|-
|1
|3
|Pat Cummins
|3
|66.4
|400
|10
|25.1
|251
|-
|1
|4
|Mohammed Siraj
|3
|56.5
|341
|9
|21.22
|191
|1
|-
|5
|Josh Hazlewood
|2
|34
|204
|5
|11.4
|57
|1
|-
|6
|Scott Boland
|1
|21.5
|131
|5
|21
|105
|-
|-
|7
|Harshit Rana
|2
|45
|270
|4
|50.75
|203
|-
|-
|8
|Mitchell Marsh
|3
|21
|126
|3
|34.33
|103
|-
|-
|9
|Nathan Lyon
|3
|45
|270
|2
|62.5
|125
|-
|-
|10
|Washington Sundar
|1
|17
|102
|2
|24.5
|49
|-
|-
5:07 AM
Head to Pant: Top 10 highest run-getter in India vs Australia 2024-25
Will Khawaja score big at his home ground? The fans will get a answer in 15 minutes or so. But as of now he didn't feature in top 10 run-scorers in India vs Australia Test series 2024-25.
|Top 10 highest run-getter in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Travis Head
|3
|3
|240
|80
|94.12
|27
|4
|2
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|2
|4
|185
|46.25
|54.9
|19
|3
|3
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|2
|4
|163
|54.33
|87.17
|18
|7
|4
|KL Rahul
|2
|4
|147
|36.75
|45.37
|15
|-
|5
|Virat Kohli
|2
|4
|123
|41
|66.85
|10
|2
|6
|Rishabh Pant
|2
|4
|87
|21.75
|58.78
|10
|1
|7
|Alex Carey
|3
|3
|72
|24
|59.5
|5
|-
|8
|Marnus Labuschagne
|3
|3
|69
|23
|37.7
|9
|-
|9
|Nathan McSweeney
|3
|5
|63
|21
|36.84
|10
|-
|10
|Mitchell Marsh
|3
|3
|62
|20.67
|55.36
|5
|2
4:55 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: What is happening at The Gabba?
All is calm at the Gabba. The players are warming up, the ground flawless, and the sun dares to peek through the clouds. Yet, the heavens remain fickle—luck will be our ally if the game escapes nature's interruptions.
We are heading for a start of play at 5:20 AM IST.
We are heading for a start of play at 5:20 AM IST.
4:41 AM
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights
4:37 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Brisbane weather forecast today
According to BBC Weather, a 52 per cent chance of rainfall looms over Brisbane at 10 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). Yet, pictures circulating on social media paint a contrasting scene—blue skies stretching wide and sunlight spilling down in all its glory.
The weather, true to its nature, refuses to be tamed. Yesterday's forecast promised scattered showers, but the heavens unleashed a downpour of epic proportions, drenching Brisbane in torrents. As for today, the skies hold their secrets close. Fingers crossed—what will the day unveil?
Brisbane weather forecast (hourly) for December 15
4:20 AM
IND vs AUS Brisbane weather live updates on Day 2
4:15 AM
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 proceeding in India vs Australia 3rd Test. Only 80 balls were bowled on Day 1 as incessat rain had washed two and a half session in Brisbane Test.
