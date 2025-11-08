India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: Team India eye series win; Toss at 1:15 PM IST
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India will look to end their Australia tour on a high when they take on the hosts in the fifth and final T20 International today. With a 2-1 lead, Suryakumar Yadav’s men have already ensured their long-standing unbeaten T20I series streak in Australia continues for a 17th year, but the visitors will be eager to finish emphatically.
The spotlight will be on Shubman Gill, who hinted at a return to form with a fluent 46 in the fourth T20 after a string of low scores. Suryakumar Yadav, too, will aim to produce a captain’s knock, while Abhishek Sharma’s brisk starts have provided India with early momentum. The lower order’s contributions, led by Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, have added crucial balance.
India’s bowling has been their biggest strength — the spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar have troubled the Aussies, combining for key breakthroughs. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah have been effective with the new ball.
For Australia, Mitchell Marsh and Tim David will need to fire if they hope to level the series. Their spin struggles and lack of penetration in bowling, especially without Josh Hazlewood, remain major concerns heading into tonight’s finale.
India probable playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia probable playing 11: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
India vs Australia 5th T20 LIVE TOSS TIME:
The coin toss between India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Australia captain Mitchell Marsh for the fifth T20 match will take place at 1:15 PM IST.
India vs Australia 5th T20 live telecast:
The live telecast of the India vs Australia fifth T20 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
India vs Australia 5th T20 live streaming:
The live streaming of the India vs Australia fifth T20 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the India vs Australia fifth T20 match from Brisbane here.
12:41 PM
12:30 PM
India vs Australia 5th T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the fifth and final T20 of the series between India and Australia from The Gabba, Brisbane. India leads the series 2-1, which means they will walk away with the trophy if they beat Australia today, while the latter needs to secure a win today to end the series on level terms. So which of the two teams will end on the winning side today? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 12:30 PM IST