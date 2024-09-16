India vs Bangladesh 2024 Tests full schedule, squads, tickets, streaming

The Indian cricket team will resume their home season with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19. This will be India's first series under head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is joined by bowling coach Morne Morkel.

India's senior batter Virat Kohli is set to return to the Test fold after missing the home season in January-February due to the birth of his second child. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are high on confidence after whitewashing Pakistan, and they will aim to win their first Test match against India. The Bangla Tigers have not yet defeated India in red-ball cricket.

India vs Bangladesh Test venues



1. MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India vs Bangladesh Test full schedule and live timings

India vs Bangladesh Tests full schedule and timings Test match Date Time Venue 1st Test September 19-23 9:30 AM IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2nd Test September 27-October 1 9:30 AM IST Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Test tickets

How to book India vs Bangladesh 1st Test tickets

Step 1: Fans must first open the Paytm Insider website, then log in using an already registered email or create a new account.

Step 2: Search for the "India vs Bangladesh 1st Test" using the search bar.

Step 3: After finding the match, click on "Buy Now."

Step 4: The portal will then direct you to the stadium seating map.

Step 5: Fans can check and book a ticket of their choice by hovering over the seating map. The ticket prices for the India vs Bangladesh Test match are Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250, Rs 2,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 10,000, depending on the view.

Step 6: Fans will then be redirected to the payment page. Complete the payment.

India vs Bangladesh squads

India's full squad for the Bangladesh 1st Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh full squad for India Test series: Najmul Hossain Shanto , Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

India vs Bangladesh Tests 2024 key dates, IND vs BAN live match timings, live streaming and telecast

When will India vs Bangladesh 1st Test begins?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will begin on September 19.

At what time will India vs Bangladesh Tests start?

The India vs Bangladesh Test matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST

At what time will IND vs BAN Tests toss take place?

The toss timings in India vs Bangladesh Test series is 9 AM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast lndia vs Bangladesh Test matches in India?

The live telecast of India vs Bangladesh Test series will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh Test series?

Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Bangladesh Test series in India.