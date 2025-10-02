India vs West Indies 1st Test pitch report, Narendra Modi Stadium key stats

Fresh off their Asia Cup 2025 triumph in the UAE, India will resume international cricket at home with a two-Test series against the West Indies. The opening match begins Thursday, October 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with play scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.
India most recently featured in a gripping 2–2 draw during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. Their upcoming series marks their first red-ball home assignment since being whitewashed 3–0 by New Zealand last November. With Shubman Gill assuming captaincy at home for the first time and India riding high on confidence, the hosts enter as clear favorites.
West Indies Seek Revival Amid Personnel Issues
The West Indies endured a tough outing, suffering a 3–0 defeat to Australia in their last Test engagement. They enter this tour missing key pace resources in Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph. Leadership responsibilities will fall to senior campaigners like Roston Chase and Shai Hope, while younger talents such as Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, and Jayden Seales will be expected to step up under pressure.
Head-to-Head: Balance but Tilts Toward Windies
Historically, India and West Indies have clashed 100 times in Tests. West Indies maintain a narrow edge with 30 wins, while India has won 23, and 47 matches have ended in draws.
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch report for IND vs WI 1st Test
The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch is generally flat and hard, favoring batters early on. With the reported use of red soil, seamers may find some early assistance. As matches prolong, the wicket tends to flatten further and empowers spin bowlers from Day 3 onwards. Of the 15 Tests played at this ground previously, four were won by teams batting first, four by teams chasing, and seven were drawn. Given conditions, captains winning the toss might prefer to bat first.
Key Performers in IND vs WI Tests
Top Batters
- Roston Chase – 447 runs vs India over 14 innings at 34.38, with two centuries and a fifty.
- KL Rahul – 374 runs in 10 innings vs West Indies at 41.55, including one century and a half-century.
- Ravindra Jadeja – 295 runs over 9 innings at 49.16, featuring one hundred and two fifties.
Leading Wicket-Takers
- Ravindra Jadeja – 23 wickets in 7 matches vs West Indies at 20.82 average; best 5/64
- Roston Chase – 15 wickets in 11 innings at 50.93 average; best 5/121 as a part-timer.
- Jasprit Bumrah – 13 wickets in just 2 Tests, with an astounding average of 9.23 and best figures of 6/27.
|Narendra Modi Stadium - Test Match Records
|Category
|Stat/Record
|Total Matches Played
|15
|Matches Won Batting First
|4
|Matches Won Batting Second
|4
|Drawn/No Result
|7
|First Test Match
|12/11/83
|Most Recent Test Match
|09/03/23
|Matches Won After Winning Toss
|3 (20.00%)
|Matches Won After Losing Toss
|5 (33.33%)
|Highest Individual Score
|275 – Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) vs India, 16 Nov 2009
|Most Wickets in an Innings
|9/83 – Kapil Dev (India) vs West Indies, 12 Nov 1983
|Most Wickets in a Match
|11/70 – Axar Patel (India) vs England, 24 Feb 2021
|Highest Team Total
|760/7 declared – Sri Lanka vs India, 16 Nov 2009
|Lowest Team Total
|76 – India vs South Africa, 3 Apr 2008
|Highest Run Chase
|80/1 – India vs England, 15 Nov 2012