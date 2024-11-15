IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players to go under hammer on Nov 24-25

The eagerly awaited TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction List has been revealed, featuring 574 players who will be part of the Mega Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25, 2024. Out of the total list, 366 are Indian players whereas 208 names are from the overseas, including 3 from associate nations. The auction will showcase 318 uncapped Indian players and 12 uncapped overseas players. The highest reserve price of INR 2 Crore has been set by 81 players, placing them in the top bracket. The two-day event will begin at 12:30 PM local time on Sunday, November 24, 2024. The auction list has some of the prominent names missing. The likes of Jofra Archer and Cameron Green are missing from the list while veteran pacer James Anderson makes the cut.
|IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full list of players to go under hammer
|2025 Set
|First Name
|Surname
|Country
|M1
|Jos
|Buttler
|England
|M1
|Shreyas
|Iyer
|India
|M1
|Rishabh
|Pant
|India
|M1
|Kagiso
|Rabada
|South Africa
|M1
|Arshdeep
|Singh
|India
|M1
|Mitchell
|Starc
|Australia
|M2
|Yuzvendra
|Chahal
|India
|M2
|Liam
|Livingstone
|England
|M2
|David
|Miller
|South Africa
|M2
|KL
|Rahul
|India
|M2
|Mohammad
|Shami
|India
|M2
|Mohammad
|Siraj
|India
|BA1
|Harry
|Brook
|England
|BA1
|Devon
|Conway
|New Zealand
|BA1
|Jake
|Fraser-Mcgurk
|Australia
|BA1
|Aiden
|Markram
|South Africa
|BA1
|Devdutt
|Padikkal
|India
|BA1
|Rahul
|Tripathi
|India
|BA1
|David
|Warner
|Australia
|AL1
|Ravichandaran
|Ashwin
|India
|AL1
|Venkatesh
|Iyer
|India
|AL1
|Mitchell
|Marsh
|Australia
|AL1
|Glenn
|Maxwell
|Australia
|AL1
|Harshal
|Patel
|India
|AL1
|Rachin
|Ravindra
|New Zealand
|AL1
|Marcus
|Stoinis
|Australia
|WK1
|Jonny
|Bairstow
|England
|WK1
|Quinton
|De Kock
|South Africa
|WK1
|Rahmanullah
|Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|WK1
|Ishan
|Kishan
|India
|WK1
|Phil
|Salt
|England
|WK1
|Jitesh
|Sharma
|India
|FA1
|Syed Khaleel
|Ahmed
|India
|FA1
|Trent
|Boult
|New Zealand
|FA1
|Josh
|Hazlewood
|Australia
|FA1
|Avesh
|Khan
|India
|FA1
|Prasidh
|Krishna
|India
|FA1
|T.
|Natarajan
|India
|FA1
|Anrich
|Nortje
|South Africa
|SP1
|Noor
|Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|SP1
|Rahul
|Chahar
|India
|SP1
|Wanindu
|Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|SP1
|Waqar
|Salamkheil
|Afghanistan
|SP1
|Maheesh
|Theekshana
|Sri Lanka
|SP1
|Adam
|Zampa
|Australia
|UBA1
|Yash
|Dhull
|India
|UBA1
|Abhinav
|Manohar
|India
|UBA1
|Karun
|Nair
|India
|UBA1
|Angkrish
|Raghuvanshi
|India
|UBA1
|Anmolpreet
|Singh
|India
|UBA1
|Atharva
|Taide
|India
|UBA1
|Nehal
|Wadhera
|India
|UAL1
|Harpreet
|Brar
|India
|UAL1
|Naman
|Dhir
|India
|UAL1
|Mahipal
|Lomror
|India
|UAL1
|Sameer
|Rizvi
|India
|UAL1
|Abdul
|Samad
|India
|UAL1
|Vijay
|Shankar
|India
|UAL1
|Ashutosh
|Sharma
|India
|UAL1
|Nishant
|Sindhu
|India
|UAL1
|Utkarsh
|Singh
|India
|UWK1
|Aryan
|Juyal
|India
|UWK1
|Kumar
|Kushagra
|India
|UWK1
|Robin
|Minz
|India
|UWK1
|Anuj
|Rawat
|India
|UWK1
|Luvnith
|Sisodia
|India
|UWK1
|Vishnu
|Vinod
|India
|UWK1
|Upendra Singh
|Yadav
|India
|UFA1
|Vaibhav
|Arora
|India
|UFA1
|Rasikh
|Dar
|India
|UFA1
|Akash
|Madhwal
|India
|UFA1
|Mohit
|Sharma
|India
|UFA1
|Simarjeet
|Singh
|India
|UFA1
|Yash
|Thakur
|India
|UFA1
|Kartik
|Tyagi
|India
|UFA1
|Vyshak
|Vijaykumar
|India
|USP1
|Piyush
|Chawla
|India
|USP1
|Shreyas
|Gopal
|India
|USP1
|Mayank
|Markande
|India
|USP1
|Suyash
|Sharma
|India
|USP1
|Karn
|Sharma
|India
|USP1
|Kumar Kartikeya
|Singh
|India
|USP1
|Manav
|Suthar
|India
|BA2
|Mayank
|Agarawal
|India
|BA2
|Faf
|Du Plessis
|South Africa
|BA2
|Glenn
|Phillips
|New Zealand
|BA2
|Rovman
|Powell
|West Indies
|BA2
|Ajinkya
|Rahane
|India
|BA2
|Prithvi
|Shaw
|India
|BA2
|Kane
|Williamson
|New Zealand
|AL2
|Sam
|Curran
|England
|AL2
|Marco
|Jansen
|South Africa
|AL2
|Daryl
|Mitchell
|New Zealand
|AL2
|Krunal
|Pandya
|India
|AL2
|Nitish
|Rana
|India
|AL2
|Washington
|Sundar
|India
|AL2
|Shardul
|Thakur
|India
|WK2
|K.S
|Bharat
|India
|WK2
|Alex
|Carey
|Australia
|WK2
|Donovan
|Ferreira
|South Africa
|WK2
|Shai
|Hope
|West Indies
|WK2
|Josh
|Inglis
|Australia
|WK2
|Ryan
|Rickelton
|South Africa
|FA2
|Deepak
|Chahar
|India
|FA2
|Gerald
|Coetzee
|South Africa
|FA2
|Akash
|Deep
|India
|FA2
|Tushar
|Deshpande
|India
|FA2
|Lockie
|Ferguson
|New Zealand
|FA2
|Bhuvneshwar
|Kumar
|India
|FA2
|Mukesh
|Kumar
|India
|SP2
|Allah
|Ghazanfar
|Afghanistan
|SP2
|Akeal
|Hosein
|West Indies
|SP2
|Keshav
|Maharaj
|South Africa
|SP2
|Mujeeb Ur
|Rahman
|Afghanistan
|SP2
|Adil
|Rashid
|England
|SP2
|Vijayakanth
|Viyaskanth
|Sri Lanka
|UBA2
|Ricky
|Bhui
|India
|UBA2
|Swastik
|Chhikara
|India
|UBA2
|Aarya
|Desai
|India
|UBA2
|Shubham
|Dubey
|India
|UBA2
|Madhav
|Kaushik
|India
|UBA2
|Pukhraj
|Mann
|India
|UBA2
|Shaik
|Rasheed
|India
|UBA2
|Himmat
|Singh
|India
|UAL2
|Mayank
|Dagar
|India
|UAL2
|Anshul
|Kamboj
|India
|UAL2
|Mohd. Arshad
|Khan
|India
|UAL2
|Darshan
|Nalkande
|India
|UAL2
|Suyash
|Prabhudessai
|India
|UAL2
|Anukul
|Roy
|India
|UAL2
|Swapnil
|Singh
|India
|UAL2
|Sanvir
|Singh
|