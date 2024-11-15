Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Jasprit Bumrah is the toughest pacer to hit out in T20Is: Aiden Markram

Jasprit Bumrah is the toughest pacer to hit out in T20Is: Aiden Markram

Markram named Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan as the most challenging bowlers to face in T20s and mentioned Heinrich Klaasen as his ideal batting partner.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South African skipper Aiden Markram said that Team India's Jasprit Bumrah is one of the toughest bowlers to hit out in the T20 cricket at the moment.
 
Team India got a 2-1 lead in the 4-match series against South Africa away from home by winning the 3rd T20I by 11 runs.
 
South Africa’s T20I skipper, Aiden Markram, exclusively shared his T20 insights, memorable moments, and personal favourites on JioCinema’s Q20s.  Aiden Markram reveals his 'GOAT' for T20 cricket 
 
When asked about who is the all-time greatest in T20 cricket for him, Aiden Markram named “AB de Villiers as the GOAT of T20 cricket”, adding that “Jacques Kallis” was the cricketer who inspired him to start playing.  Markram picks Bumrah for T20 cricket
 
 
Markram also shared his preference for facing fast bowlers over mystery spinners and highlighted that his favorite shot is the "back-foot punch." He named Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan as the most challenging bowlers to face in T20s and mentioned Heinrich Klaasen as his ideal batting partner.
 
On a lighter note, when asked about non-cricket topics, Markram said he'd invite Tiger Woods, Adam Sandler, and Sachin Tendulkar to dinner. His go-to Indian dish is "Butter Chicken," and if he were stranded on an island, the one cricketing item he'd take along for survival would be a "bat."
 
Reflecting on advice he’d give to his 16-year-old self, Markram said, "Train as hard as you can and enjoy the journey."

Also Read

South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11

South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Tilak Varma

SA vs IND: Wanted to repay Surya's faith - Tilak Varma after maiden T20 ton

Flying ants stopped play during India vs South Africa 3rd T20

Flying ants to burnt toast: 5 bizarre reasons that stopped a cricket match

SA vs IND 3rd T20 highlights

South Africa vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd T20: Tilak, Abhishek shines as India beat Proteas by 11 runs

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 details

South Africa vs India 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Topics : India vs South Africa South Africa cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon