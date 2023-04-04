IPL Points Table 2023: CSK jumps to 6th spot, defeats LSG by 12 runs

The Indian Premier League is already on fire, it's just the beginning of the season, and we have already witnessed some amazing encounters.
Six matches have been played so far, and the points table is in the most fluctuating position. Last night Four-time champion Chennai Super Kings registered their first win against Lucknow Super Giants, who are playing their second season. CSK's win over LSG by 12 runs gives them two points, which is important for them to move upward in the points table.
As of now, all the teams have played one or two matches, and in this early phase of the league, check how the IPL points table 2023 appears.
IPL Points Table 2023
The IPL format allows four teams to qualify for the playoffs. Before that, each team will play 14 games, and teams finishing in the top four positions will qualify for the playoffs.
According to IPL points table 2023, currently, the top four teams are Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans.
Here's the latest IPL points table:
- Rajasthan Royals - 1 match - 2 points
- Royal Challengers Bangalore - 1 match - 2 points
- Lucknow Super Giants - 2 matches - 2 points
- Gujarat Titans - 1 match - 2 points
- Punjab Kings - 1 match - 2 points
- Chennai Super Kings - 2 matches - 2 points
- Kolkata Knight Riders - 1 match - 0 points
- Mumbai Indians - 1 match - 0 points
- Delhi Capitals - 1 match - 0 points
- Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1 match - 0 points
IPL Orange and Purple cap holders
After IPL points table 2023, let's look into IPL orange caps and purple caps holders. The orange cap is offered to the player scoring the most runs in the season, while the purple cap is offered to the bowler taking the most wickets in the season.
IPL Orange cap holders
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 149 Runs in 2 matches
Kyle Mayers (LSG) 126 Runs in 2 matches
Tilak Varma (MI) 84 Runs in 1 match
Virat Kohli (RCB) 82 Runs in 1 match
Faf du Plessis (RCB) 73 Runs in 1 match
IPL 2023 Purple cap holders
Mark Wood (LSG) 8 wickets in 2 matches
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) 5 wickets in 2 matches
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 4 wickets in 1 match
Moeen Ali (CSK) 4 wickets in 2 matches
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 3 wickets in 1 match