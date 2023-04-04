IPL Points Table 2023: CSK jumps to 6th spot, defeats LSG by 12 runs



Six matches have been played so far, and the points table is in the most fluctuating position. Last night Four-time champion Chennai Super Kings registered their first win against Lucknow Super Giants, who are playing their second season. CSK's win over LSG by 12 runs gives them two points, which is important for them to move upward in the points table. The Indian Premier League is already on fire, it's just the beginning of the season, and we have already witnessed some amazing encounters.



IPL Points Table 2023

The IPL format allows four teams to qualify for the playoffs. Before that, each team will play 14 games, and teams finishing in the top four positions will qualify for the playoffs. As of now, all the teams have played one or two matches, and in this early phase of the league, check how the IPL points table 2023 appears.



Here's the latest IPL points table: Here's the latest IPL points table: According to IPL points table 2023, currently, the top four teams are Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans.

Also Read IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom How Women's Premier League stacks up against other top sports leagues DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16 Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders to seek replacement Axar may bat higher, won't judge Prithvi, Sarfaraz on one game: Ganguly IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Highlights: Moeen makes it memorable for Chennai crowd IPL 2023: Hopefully, I will play this entire season, says Deepak Chahar RCB pacer Reece Topley dislocates shoulder during IPL clash against MI

Rajasthan Royals - 1 match - 2 points Royal Challengers Bangalore - 1 match - 2 points Lucknow Super Giants - 2 matches - 2 points Gujarat Titans - 1 match - 2 points Punjab Kings - 1 match - 2 points Chennai Super Kings - 2 matches - 2 points Kolkata Knight Riders - 1 match - 0 points Mumbai Indians - 1 match - 0 points Delhi Capitals - 1 match - 0 points Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1 match - 0 points

IPL Orange and Purple cap holders

After IPL points table 2023, let's look into IPL orange caps and purple caps holders. The orange cap is offered to the player scoring the most runs in the season, while the purple cap is offered to the bowler taking the most wickets in the season.

IPL Orange cap holders

149 Runs in 2 matches Kyle Mayers (LSG) 126 Runs in 2 matches Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)149 Runs in 2 matches

84 Runs in 1 match Virat Kohli (RCB) 82 Runs in 1 match Tilak Varma (MI)84 Runs in 1 match

73 Runs in 1 match

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders

Mark Wood (LSG) 8 wickets in 2 matches Faf du Plessis (RCB)73 Runs in 1 match

5 wickets in 2 matches Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 4 wickets in 1 match Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)5 wickets in 2 matches