IPL Points Table 2023: CSK jumps to 6th spot, defeats LSG by 12 runs

CSK registered their first win of the season against LSG by 12 runs last night and jumped to the 6th spot in the IPL points table 2023. Check the full list of IPL points table

Sudeep Singh Rawat
CSK skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his half century during the IPL T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at MAC Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, March 31, 2019 | Photo: PTI

CSK jumps to 6th spot defeated LSG

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Indian Premier League is already on fire, it's just the beginning of the season, and we have already witnessed some amazing encounters.
Six matches have been played so far, and the points table is in the most fluctuating position. Last night Four-time champion  Chennai Super Kings registered their first win against Lucknow Super Giants, who are playing their second season. CSK's win over LSG by 12 runs gives them two points, which is important for them to move upward in the points table.

As of now, all the teams have played one or two matches, and in this early phase of the league, check how the IPL points table 2023 appears.

IPL Points Table 2023


 The IPL format allows four teams to qualify for the playoffs. Before that, each team will play 14 games, and teams finishing in the top four positions will qualify for the playoffs. 

According to IPL points table 2023, currently, the top four teams are Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans.

Here's the latest IPL points table:
 

  1. Rajasthan Royals - 1 match - 2 points
  2. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 1 match - 2 points
  3. Lucknow Super Giants - 2 matches - 2 points
  4. Gujarat Titans - 1 match - 2 points
  5. Punjab Kings - 1 match - 2 points
  6. Chennai Super Kings - 2 matches - 2 points
  7. Kolkata Knight Riders - 1 match - 0 points
  8. Mumbai Indians - 1 match - 0 points
  9. Delhi Capitals - 1 match - 0 points
  10. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1 match - 0 points

IPL Orange and Purple cap holders


After IPL points table 2023, let's look into IPL orange caps and purple caps holders. The orange cap is offered to the player scoring the most runs in the season, while the purple cap is offered to the bowler taking the most wickets in the season.

IPL Orange cap holders


Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 149 Runs in 2 matches
Kyle Mayers (LSG) 126 Runs in 2 matches
Tilak Varma (MI) 84 Runs in 1 match
Virat Kohli (RCB) 82 Runs in 1 match
Faf du Plessis (RCB) 73 Runs in 1 match

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders


Mark Wood (LSG) 8 wickets in 2 matches
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) 5 wickets in 2 matches
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 4 wickets in 1 match
Moeen Ali (CSK) 4 wickets in 2 matches
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 3 wickets in 1 match
Topics : IPL | Indian Premier League | BCCI

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

