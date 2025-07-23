Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaiswal makes history with half-century in Manchester Test as Indian opener

Jaiswal makes history with half-century in Manchester Test as Indian opener

Jaiswal had the chance to become only the fourth batter to score a hundred in Tests in Manchester, but lost his wicket to Liam Dawson on 58

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi, Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, after a double failure in the Lord’s Test in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, is back at his best in the fourth Test at Manchester as he adds yet another unique record to his name. On Day 1 of the Test, Jaiswal scored his 12th Test fifty but, more importantly, became the first Indian batter to score a half-century in Tests at Old Trafford, Manchester, after 51 years. Before him, the last Indian batter to score 50 or more in Manchester was Sunil Gavaskar back in 1974. 
 
  Jaiswal had the chance to become only the fourth batter to score a hundred in Tests in Manchester but lost his wicket to Liam Dawson on 58, bringing the curtains down on an incredible innings, but not before completeing 1000 Test runs against England in just 16 innings.   
Highest score by an Indian opener in Tests in England
 
Player Runs 4s 6s SR Inns Start Date
VM Merchant 114 13 0 - 3 25 Jul 1936
S Mushtaq Ali 112 17 0 - 3 25 Jul 1936
SM Gavaskar 101 8 0 40.23 2 6 Jun 1974
VM Merchant 78 9 0 - 2 20 Jul 1946
SM Gavaskar 58 5 0 41.42 4 6 Jun 1974
YBK Jaiswal 58 10 1 54.21 1 23 Jul 2025
SM Gavaskar 57 5 0 44.18 2 5 Aug 1971
NJ Contractor 56 - 0 - 4 23 Jul 1959
 

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

