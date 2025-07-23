Jaiswal makes history with half-century in Manchester Test as Indian opener

India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, after a double failure in the Lord’s Test in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, is back at his best in the fourth Test at Manchester as he adds yet another unique record to his name. On Day 1 of the Test, Jaiswal scored his 12th Test fifty but, more importantly, became the first Indian batter to score a half-century in Tests at Old Trafford, Manchester, after 51 years. Before him, the last Indian batter to score 50 or more in Manchester was Sunil Gavaskar back in 1974.
Jaiswal had the chance to become only the fourth batter to score a hundred in Tests in Manchester but lost his wicket to Liam Dawson on 58, bringing the curtains down on an incredible innings, but not before completeing 1000 Test runs against England in just 16 innings.
Highest score by an Indian opener in Tests in England
|Player
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Inns
|Start Date
|VM Merchant
|114
|13
|0
|-
|3
|25 Jul 1936
|S Mushtaq Ali
|112
|17
|0
|-
|3
|25 Jul 1936
|SM Gavaskar
|101
|8
|0
|40.23
|2
|6 Jun 1974
|VM Merchant
|78
|9
|0
|-
|2
|20 Jul 1946
|SM Gavaskar
|58
|5
|0
|41.42
|4
|6 Jun 1974
|YBK Jaiswal
|58
|10
|1
|54.21
|1
|23 Jul 2025
|SM Gavaskar
|57
|5
|0
|44.18
|2
|5 Aug 1971
|NJ Contractor
|56
|-
|0
|-
|4
|23 Jul 1959