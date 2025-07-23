Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG vs IND 4th Test: Manchester pitch report, highest score, key toss stats

Bowling first may tempt captains under overcast skies, but no team has ever won a Test at Old Trafford after opting to bowl-making it a risky toss decision.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

With the series standing at 2-1 in England’s favour, the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, is more than a match—it’s a mission. Shubman Gill’s side arrives with one goal: level the series and take it to a decider. But history looms large. India haven’t played here in nearly a decade now, and the ghosts of Old Trafford don’t wear blue.  Check India vs England 4th Test Day 1 live score and match updates here
 
In the nine attempts, Indian cricket team failed to emerge victorious in any of them at the Old Trafford in Manchester
 
England, unfazed, roll in with the same formula that has served them well so far, confident of keeping their edge intact on a surface known to reward pace and discipline.
 
 

India vs England 4th Test - Manchester Pitch report: Speed, Bounce, and a Bit of Rain

Old Trafford isn’t known for mercy. It’s among England’s quickest tracks. Batters who can handle pace and bounce might flourish, but there’s no guarantee. For bowlers, the bounce and carry offer enough incentive to put in the hard yards, even with a soft Dukes ball.
 
But there’s a twist. The skies over Manchester aren't promising. Showers are expected across the first two days, and light rain lingers in the forecast for the entire match. Conditions could be juicy for seamers, yet history whispers a warning—no team has ever won a Test at Old Trafford after choosing to bowl first.

In the pre-match press conference, India captain Shubman Gill said that the Manchester wicket is expected to have pace and bounce. 
India captain Shubman Gill also confirmed Rishabh Pant's participation as wicketkeeper in the crucial fourth Test against England starting here from Wednesday but pacer Akash Deep will miss out.
 
The development surrounding Pant is a boost for India after key players like all-rounder Nitish Reddy, Arshdeep Singh and Akash have suffered injuries of varying intensity.
 
Reddy has now been ruled out of the remainder of the series, while Akash, who appeared to have been struggling with his hip during the Lord's Test, will now sit out of the Old Trafford Test.
 
Pant, who had suffered a finger injury at the Lord's, underwent a training session here that lasted over two hours on Monday.
 
"Rishabh Pant will keep wickets in the fourth Test against England in Manchester," Gill said on the eve of the match.
 
Pant played as the wicketkeeper only for 35 overs in the third Test due to the injury with Dhruv Jurel doing the duty for the rest of the match.
 
In fact, Jurel had an underwhelming time behind the stumps during England's second innings, conceding 25 byes and the home side won the third Test by 22 runs.
 
What’s Next for Rishabh Pant?
 
If this series were a stage, Rishabh Pant would be its most tragic hero. At Headingley, he was electric but fell short. At Lord’s, a single misstep in the first innings swung the game away from India. He returned with fire in the second innings—despite a painful left-hand injury—but the pain was written all over his face. Holding the bat was a struggle, and this time, the usual theatrics turned grim.
 
Now, with eight days of rest behind him, the question everyone’s asking: what version of Pant will show up at Old Trafford?
 
Injury woes and selection puzzles
 
India’s squad has taken a hit. Nitish Reddy and Akash Deep are ruled out due to injury, opening up opportunities—and dilemmas. B Sai Sudharsan could earn a recall, while the spotlight turns to Anshul Kamboj, the pacer who claimed all 10 wickets in a Ranji match last year. Alternatively, India may stick with the experienced Prasidh Krishna.
 
There’s also the seam-vs-spin debate. If conditions suit seamers, Shardul Thakur could step in for Washington Sundar to strengthen the attack.
 
Toss Temptations and the Old Trafford Paradox
 
With overcast skies and a rain-hit outfield, bowling first might look tempting. But captains beware: history hasn’t been kind to teams that have chosen to bowl first at this venue. It’s a strategic gamble, one that could define the match from the toss itself.
 
Did You Know?
 
  • Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden Test century at Old Trafford—and it remains the last by an Indian at the venue.
  • India have played here only once in the last 30 years.
  • Joe Root is just 120 runs away from surpassing Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history.
  • Liam Dawson, who might feature in this Test, debuted in 2016 in Chennai—the same match where Karun Nair made history with an unbeaten 303.
  England vs India 4th Test: Key stats to look forward 
India vs England head-to-head in Manchester
Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
England India England inns & 54 runs Manchester Aug 7-9, 2014
England India drawn - Manchester Aug 9-14, 1990
England India drawn - Manchester Jun 24-28, 1982
England India England 113 runs Manchester Jun 6-11, 1974
England India drawn - Manchester Aug 5-10, 1971
England India England 171 runs Manchester Jul 23-28, 1959
England India England inns & 207 runs Manchester Jul 17-19, 1952
England India drawn - Manchester Jul 20-23, 1946
England India drawn - Manchester Jul 25-28, 1936
 
Highest totals in Tests at ENG: Old Trafford, Manchester
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result
Australia 656/8d 255.5 2.56 1 v England Manchester draw
England 627/9d 201 3.11 1 v Australia Manchester draw
England 611 293.1 2.08 2 v Australia Manchester draw
England 592 107.4 5.49 2 v Australia Manchester draw
England 589/8d 152.2 3.86 1 v Pakistan Manchester won
England 571/8d 142 4.02 2 v India Manchester draw
South Africa 552/5d 199.5 2.76 1 v England Manchester draw
Australia 527/7d 146 3.6 1 v England Manchester draw
South Africa 521/8d 195 2.67 2 v England Manchester won
England 519 160.5 3.22 1 v India Manchester draw
England 512 145.2 3.52 1 v Sri Lanka Manchester won
Pakistan 505/9d 126 4 1 v England Manchester draw
West Indies 501/6d 196 2.55 1 v England Manchester won
West Indies 500 160.3 3.11 1 v England Manchester won
Australia 497/8d 126 3.94 1 v England Manchester won
New Zealand 496/9d 160 3.1 2 v England Manchester draw
 

Topics : Cricket News India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

