Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Jamie Overton ruled out of ENG vs WI series after suffering broken finger

Jamie Overton ruled out of ENG vs WI series after suffering broken finger

The right-arm fast-bowling all-rounder broke his right little finger while trying to make a return catch early in England's 238-run victory at Edgbaston.

Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton

Press Trust of India London
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jamie Overton has been ruled out of England's remaining one-day internationals and T20 matches against the West Indies because of a broken finger sustained in Thursday's ODI series opener.

The right-arm fast-bowling all-rounder broke his right little finger while trying to make a return catch early in England's 238-run victory at Edgbaston.

Overton had grasped his hand and immediately jogged into the dressing room. After some treatment, he returned and finished with 3-22.

He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team, England Cricket said in a statement on Saturday. No replacement will be added to the ODI squad.

 

England can clinch its first ODI bilateral series win since September 2023 on Sunday in Cardiff. The third and last match is on Tuesday at the Oval.

A three-match T20 series begins next Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli during IND vs ENG ODI match

ICC set to enforce new rules for ODI cricket starting next month: Report

ICC chief Jay Shah meets UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

ICC chief Jay Shah meets UEFA President in Munich ahead of UCL 2025 final

Karun Nair

Karun Nair hits century! Is he apt replacement for Virat Kohli at no. 4?

Abhimanyu Easwaran

IND A vs ENG A: Abhimanyu Easwaran disappoints; Karun Nair hits fifty

Jasprit Bumrah

Playing all 3 formats continuously is no easy task: Jasprit Bumrah

Topics : England cricket team West Indies cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon