Karun Nair hits century! Is he apt replacement for Virat Kohli at no. 4?

Karun Nair hits century! Is he apt replacement for Virat Kohli at no. 4?

With Shubman Gill now preferred at No. 3 and KL Rahul settled as an opener, Nair's experience and recent form make him a strong candidate for the pivotal middle-order role.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Karun Nair has once again showcased his class with the red ball, extending a prolific run of form that began during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season with Vidarbha. His consistency has now translated into success at the international level, as he marked his return to the India A setup with a commanding century against the England Lions in Canterbury.
 
Coming in early on Day 1, Nair took charge of the innings in the seventh over grabbing his chance with both hands. Though the surface offered no extreme challenges, it was far from a flat track. Yet, Nair, bolstered by years of domestic experience and a stint with Northamptonshire in the County Championship—adapted swiftly to the English conditions. The right-hander combined with Yashasvi Jaiswal and later Sarfaraz Khan to steady the innings, reaching his fifty off 85 balls. 
 
 
As the day progressed, Nair accelerated. While Sarfaraz fell just short of a hundred with 92, Nair capitalized on the opportunity, bringing up his century in 155 balls, scoring the last 50 runs in just 70 deliveries. He went on to score 186 on Day 1 at stumps as well, receiving praises all over the cricketing fraternity for a comeback which could see him book a spot in the India eleven soon as well.
 
Karun Nair making his case stronger for number 4 spot
 
This performance significantly boosts his chances of making the playing 11 for India’s upcoming Test series at Headingley, particularly as a contender for the number four slot left vacant by Virat Kohli’s absence. With Shubman Gill now preferred at No. 3 and KL Rahul settled as an opener, Nair’s experience and recent form make him a strong candidate for the pivotal middle-order role. His ability to adapt to English conditions adds further weight to his selection prospects. Given the legacy of India's No. 4 spot, previously occupied by legends like Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, Nair has big shoes to fill—but the signs suggest he may be up to the challenge.
 

Topics : Virat Kohli Karun Nair Test Cricket India cricket team

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

