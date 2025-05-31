Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICC chief Jay Shah meets UEFA President in Munich ahead of UCL 2025 final

ICC chief Jay Shah meets UEFA President in Munich ahead of UCL 2025 final

Shah referred to the meeting with Ceferin as an important occasion to connect with sports administrators from other fields

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
May 31 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

ICC chairman Jay Shah met UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin in Munich on Friday, just before the Champions League final between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena. Shah, who previously served as BCCI secretary, pointed out the value of engaging with leaders from other sports as the ICC works to expand cricket’s reach globally. Earlier this year, he also held talks with former International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Lausanne. The upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will mark cricket’s return to the Games—a significant step for the sport’s worldwide growth.
 

Shah on meeting UEFA President

Shah referred to the meeting with Čeferin as an important occasion to connect with sports administrators from other fields while the ICC advances cricket’s international presence. He shared his pride in representing cricket in Munich ahead of the Champions League final and noted how such interactions help promote the game globally.
 

A battle between European powerhouses

The Champions League final on Saturday will see Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain face off for the top prize in European club football. Both teams have suffered defeats in recent finals: Inter lost to Manchester City in 2023, and PSG’s only final appearance ended with a defeat by Bayern Munich in 2020. Despite big investments in star players such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, PSG has yet to win the Champions League. Now led by coach Luis Enrique—who won the trophy with Barcelona in 2015—PSG features a strong squad including Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Enrique is focused on bringing the trophy to Paris for the first time. 

Inter’s pursuit of glory

Inter Milan had been chasing a treble earlier this season but is now concentrating on the Champions League after narrowly missing out on the Serie A title and being eliminated in the Italian Cup semi-finals. Coach Simone Inzaghi praised his players’ dedication and described reaching the Champions League final as a personal milestone, since he never achieved this as a player. Inter has lifted the European Cup three times, most recently in 2010. Both teams will put everything on the line in what promises to be a fiercely contested final.
   

First Published: May 31 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

