Jurel reveals how Pant's advice helps him while batting alongside him

Dhruv Jurel's Instagram bio is simple yet catchy. It reads Mamba Mentality - a term coined by basketball legend Kobe Bryant to describe his efforts to become the best version of himself.

Jurel's unbeaten 115 on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka here on Monday was a testimony of his devotion to that motto.

At one end, Rishabh Pant, with whom he built a 112-run stand, was playing in his archetypal way for 63, but Jurel concentrated on his strengths to accumulate runs.

Jurel explained his batting methods while batting alongside a sparkling shot-maker like Pant.

"We all know Pant is such a terrific player and what he has done for India in Australia and England. So, whenever he is in, I only seek his advice, because he has so much experience. So, I always ask him for advice as, what I should do in a particular situation," Jurel said in the post-day press conference and dedicated his second Test hundred to his parents.

But does he get tempted to copy the dominating ways of Pant? "As you can see, Test cricket has different ways of playing, and it makes the game beautiful. When you play with Pant, it's a very terrific experience. I can't play like him, the way he has been playing since childhood.

"My game plan is to see which bowler should I take down, which spell should I play, and I always ask Pant because he is a wicketkeeper, I am a wicketkeeper, and we play in the middle order, so it's a very good experience.

The wicketkeeper batter also offered a fitness update on Pant, who did not do the stumper's duty towards the end of the day.

"Right now, he got a hit on his right shoulder, and we are closely monitoring him. Today I did wicketkeeping, because his shoulder was a little bad. Hopefully, I think he will be fit tomorrow," he said.

After batting solidly for 99 runs, Jurel's 100th run was a scamper and dive for a single.

The 25-year-old saw the lighter side of it.

"So actually, till 99, I was getting runs, and on 99, he (Asitha Fernando) started bowling good lengths, and Sri Lanka started fielding well too.

"So when I played that shot (a straight punch off Fernando), it was going over the head of the bowler, and I thought, there is some gap from the fielder, but as I saw he (fielder) coming close I was like - Oh! What have I done," he smiled.

After reaching the hundred, Jurel made a salute and displayed a tattoo - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan - on his biceps.

"My grandfather was a farmer, and my father was a soldier. So, those are my roots, and I don't want to forget them. So, that salute should go to my father and grandfather," he said, and added that touring this country with India A helped his preparations.

But Jurel did not forget to thank Mohammad Siraj for blocking 29 balls, giving him a chance to complete his century.

"Siraj, whenever I speak to him, I think he celebrates more. It's good thing about him was that his defending was solid. It was good," Jurel said.

Perhaps, Mamba Mentality is infectious.