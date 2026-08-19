IND vs SL 1st Test: Suthar-Pant shine as India thrash Sri Lanka by 165 runs

The exceptionally gifted Manav Suthar gave India temporary deliverance from their red-ball turmoil, leading the 165-run dismantling of Sri Lanka in the first Test with a match haul of 10-wicket on the fifth and final day here on Wednesday.

The visitors now lead the two-match series 1-0 and it became all the more special as it was India's 600th Test match.

Once Suthar got his 10th scalp of Test, Shubman Gill must have heaved a sigh of relief as there was a heavy downpour within five minutes after the end of the game.

This victory at a traditionally spin-ruled venue like Galle will give India oodles of confidence after their struggles against New Zealand and South Africa at home on rather similar pitches.

Starting the final day from 84 for four needing a further 288 to cross an improbable line, Sri Lanka delayed the inevitable for a session and a bit but eventually folded for 206, succumbing to the guiles of the young Indian left-arm spinner.

Suthar (6/55) ran through the Lankan late order in a destructive spell, and it was his second successive fifer after achieving the feat in his maiden Test against Afghanistan recently. This was after a four wicket haul in the first innings.

The home side started the post-lunch session at 175 for six, and managed to reach 199 without further loss.

But Suthar's reintroduction changed the course of the game as the left-arm spinner jettisoned Sonal Dinusha (84), Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara in the space of six balls in the 76th over, reducing SL to 199 for nine.

Suthar, who generated ample turn and bounce, fittingly applied the coup de grace on the proceedings, castling Keshara Nuwantha.

However, India had to wait a tad longer than expected to reach the destination victory.

It was primarily because of a stonewalling alliance between Dinusha and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva.

Dinusha and De Silva (59 off 151 balls), the two overnight batters, added 95 runs off 202 balls to deny the Indians success for well over an hour into the opening session of the day.

Just like the Indian batters, sweep too was the Lankan pair's preferred way to tackle the spinners.

Jadeja looked easily the best Indian spinner on the day, putting his body behind the ball and getting a good amount of purchase from the surface.

Manav Suthar did not bowl too many overs but looked sharp but left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was quite flat, failing to get much out of an abrasive deck and he will surely want to improve upon this effort.

It was quite astounding to watch him go through the motions rather than trying to buy some assistance from the track. Operating from around the wicket also snuffed out the leg before option for him.

But amid the mighty push from other Indian bowlers, De Silva reached his fifty in 125 balls and a little later Dinusha, who made a 100 in the first innings, too joined his captain.

However, he brought up the landmark with more flourish, a slog-swept six off Kuldeep.

But Jadeja found a way past the defence of De Silva. The veteran left-arm spinner managed to eke out a bit more bounce and De Silva's top-edged sweep ended in the hands of Suthar at short fine leg.

Niroshan Dickwella, who played a sensible innings in Sri Lanka's first dig, appeared to be in a hurry to knock off the remaining runs.

There were a couple of desperate slog sweeps against Kuldeep and Jadeja before eventually succumbing to pacer Prasidh Krishna.

Dickwella tried to manufacture a shot over covers while giving himself some room off Prasidh, but all he managed was a healthy edge to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

But Dinusha and Nuwantha managed to see off the next 30 minutes with pluck and luck, as Lankans hoped to fight till weather possibly turned hostile.

However, once Suthar came back to attack, the Lankan defence withered in a little over 30 minutes into the middle session, just a few minutes before skies opened up.

The second Test will start at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, from August 23.