Bumrah surpasses legends, claims greatest pacer title with best average

Bumrah surpasses legends, claims greatest pacer title with best average

Bumrah is regarded as a greatest bowler of all time as he reached the milestone of 200 wickets at an average of 19.38, which means he conceded less than 20 runs for taking a wicket in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah achievements

Anish Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 10:15 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name in cricketing folklore, emerging as the undisputed king of fast bowling. With an astonishing bowling average of 19.38 in Test cricket, among bowlers with a minimum of 200 wickets, Bumrah reigns supreme over legends of the past. This feat is no mere statistic—it is a resounding declaration of his dominance in a game ruled by batting titans.  What is bowling average in cricket?  In cricket, bowling average means number of runs conceded per wicket taken.   What bowling average signifies greatness in cricket?  Bumrah is regarded as a greatest bowler of all time as he reached the milestone of 200 wickets at an average of 19.38, which means he conceded less than 20 runs for taking a wicket in Test cricket.   Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
 
Surpassing Titans of the Golden Era 
  Bumrah’s brilliance eclipses the monumental achievements of West Indies greats like Malcolm Marshall (20.94), Joel Garner (20.97), and Curtly Ambrose (20.99). These icons, revered for their fiery spells during the golden era of the 1980s and 1990s, formed an unassailable core of pace dominance. Yet, Bumrah’s precision and artistry have propelled him beyond their hallowed numbers, solidifying his stature in cricket’s pantheon. 
 
Greatest pace bowler of all time
Best average mininum 200 wickets
Bowler name Average Country
Jasprit Bumrah 19.38 India
Malcolm Marshall 20.94 West Indies
Joel Garner 20.97 West Indies
Curtly Ambrose 20.99 West Indies
 
The Architect of Modern Fast Bowling 

Hailing from India, a country historically known for its spinners, Bumrah has rewritten the narrative. With his unconventional action, devastating pace, and unyielding accuracy, he has brought a fresh dimension to fast bowling. Under the glare of modern cricket’s relentless demands, he has thrived, delivering match-winning performances under immense pressure.  Most wickets in BGT 2024 
Most wickets in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024
Position Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Jasprit Bumrah 4 130.4 784 29 12.34 358 3 2
2 Pat Cummins 4 118.4 712 17 25 425 1 1
3 Mohammed Siraj 4 120.1 721 15 31.53 473 1 -
4 Mitchell Starc 4 115.2 692 14 29 406 - 1
5 Scott Boland 2 48.5 293 8 20.25 162 - -
6 Josh Hazlewood 2 40 240 6 13.17 79 1 -
7 Nathan Lyon 4 96.3 579 6 46 276 - -
8 Akash Deep 2 75.5 455 5 52.6 263 - -
9 Harshit Rana 2 45 270 4 50.75 203 - -
10 Washington Sundar 2 33 198 3 33.67 101 - -
 
An Eternal Legacy 
  Bumrah’s meteoric rise is more than a personal achievement; it is a beacon for aspiring bowlers worldwide. His position atop this legendary list is a testament to his relentless work ethic and unwavering commitment to excellence. As debates swirl around cricket’s greatest pacer, Jasprit Bumrah’s name will remain an unshakable cornerstone of the discussion. 

Jasprit Bumrah's achievements

  • Fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets
  • 4th quickest to 200 Test wickets (by balls delivered) - 8484
  • Best average by any bowler with 200-plus Test wickets
  • Most wickets in a series in Australia by an Indian pacer - 29 wickets
  
Most wickets in Tests at AUS: Melbourne Cricket Ground - India
Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 10
Jasprit Bumrah 2018-2024 3* 6 705 117.3 27 320 23 6/33 14.54 2.72 32.04 2 1 -
Anil Kumble 1999-2007 3 6 926 154.2 20 555 15 6/176 37 3.59 61.73 - 2 -
N Kapil Dev 1981-1991 3 6 766 127.4 34 287 14 5/28 20.5 2.24 54.71 - 2 -
R Ashwin 2011-2020 3 6 1105 184.1 33 456 14 3/35 32.57 2.47 78.92 - - -
UT Yadav 2011-2020 3 6 696 116 17 439 13 4/70 33.76 3.78 53.53 1 - -
BS Chandrasekhar 1967-1978 2 3 329 41.1 5 139 12 6/52 11.58 2.53 27.41 - 2 1
Z Khan 2003-2011 3 5 718 119.4 17 420 12 4/77 35 3.5 59.83 2 - -
RA Jadeja 2018-2024 3* 6 603 100.3 24 251 11 3/78 22.81 2.49 54.81 - - -
AB Agarkar 1999-2003 2 4 512 85.2 17 267 10 3/51 26.7 3.12 51.2 - - -
RJ Shastri 1985-1991 2 4 564 94 28 211 9 4/87 23.44 2.24 62.66 2 - -
Mohammed Shami 2014-2018 2 4 528 88 12 328 9 4/138 36.44 3.72 58.66 1 - -
L Amarnath 1948-1948 2 3 512 64 7 209 8 4/78 26.12 2.44 64 1 - -
NS Yadav 1981-1985 2 3 592 98.4 31 248 8 3/64 31 2.51 74 - - -
Mohammed Siraj 2020-2024 2* 4 417 69.3 15 222 7 3/37 31.71 3.19 59.57 - - -
I Sharma 2011-2018 3 6 696 116 22 325 7 2/40 46.42 2.8 99.42 - - -
BS Bedi 1977-1978 1 2 249 31.1 7 129 6 4/58 21.5 3.1 41.5 1 - -
EAS Prasanna 1967-1978 2 3 416 52 11 178 6 6/141 29.66 2.56 69.33 - 1 -
KD Ghavri 1977-1981 2 4 386 - 8 186 6 2/10 31 2.89 64.33 - - -
MH Mankad 1948-1948 2 3 704 88 10 316 6 4/135 52.66 2.69 117.33 1 - -
M Prabhakar 1991-1991 1 2 270 45 7 122 5 4/84 24.4 2.71 54 1 - -
DR Doshi 1981-1981 1 2 444 74 23 142 5 3/109 28.4 1.91 88.8 - - -
 
Most wickets for India in Tests
Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 10
Anil Kumble 1990-2008 132 236 40850 6808.2 1576 18355 619 10/74 29.65 2.69 65.99 31 35 8
R Ashwin 2011-2024 106 200 27246 4541 907 12891 537 7/59 24 2.83 50.73 25 37 8
Kapil Dev 1978-1994 131 227 27740 4623.2 1060 12867 434 9/83 29.64 2.78 63.91 17 23 2
Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 103 190 28580 4763.2 871 13537 417 8/84 32.46 2.84 68.53 16 25 5
Ravindra Jadeja 2012-2024 79* 148 18371 3061.5 727 7753 322 7/42 24.07 2.53 57.05 13 15 3
Ishant Sharma 2007-2021 105 188 19160 3193.2 640 10078 311 7/74 32.4 3.15 61.6 10 11 1
Zaheer Khan 2000-2014 92 165 18785 3130.5 624 10247 311 7/87 32.94 3.27 60.4 15 11 1
Bishan Singh Bedi 1966-1979 67 118 21364 - 1096 7637 266 7/98 28.71 2.14 80.31 13 14 1
BS Chandrasekhar 1964-1979 58 97 15963 - 584 7199 242 8/79 29.74 2.7 65.96 12 16 2
Javagal Srinath 1991-2002 67 121 15104 2517.2 599 7196 236 8/86 30.49 2.85 64 8 10 1
Mohammed Shami 2013-2023 64 122 11515 1919.1 364 6346 229 6/56 27.71 3.3 50.28 12 6 -
Jasprit Bumrah 2018-2024 44* 85 8452 1408.4 338 3896 201 6/27 19.57 2.76 42.47 7 12 -
E Prasanna 1962-1978 49 86 14353 - 602 5742 189 8/76 30.38 2.4 75.94 17 10 2
   

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

