IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Coin flip at 9 AM today in Dharamsala
With scathered showers expected and cool weather conditions prevailing in Dharamsala, Rohit Sharma is expected to field three pacers, which means Kuldeep Yadav will make the way for Bumrah.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In the fifth and final match of the India vs England Test series 2024, the Three Lions will look to end the match on a high when Ben Stokes' men lock horns with India at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala today. England have made one change in their Playing 11, bringing in Mark Wood in place of Ollie Robinson. For India, pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to India playing 11. With scathered showers expected and cool weather conditions prevailing in Dharamsala, Rohit Sharma is expected to field three pacers, which means Kuldeep Yadav will make the way for Bumrah.
Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow and R Ashwin are all set to play their 100th Test match in Dharamsala. At the age of 37 years and 172 days, Ashwin will become oldest player to reach the milestone.
5th Test: India vs England Playing 11
India Playing 11 probables for 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
England Playing 11 for 5th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood
IND vs ENG 5th Test LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes will take place at 9 AM IST.
India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 5th test Day 1 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.
Stay tuned for India vs England live toss and match updates here
8:23 AM
Ashwin, Bairstow set for century of Tests together
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England batsman Jonny Bairstow will play in their 100th match together for just the fourth time in history of cricket when they take the field here on Thursday.
The first time this happened was in 2000 at Old Trafford when former England captain Michael Atherton and Alec Stewart achieved the milestone against the West Indies.
8:18 AM
Ashwin's 100th Test: What led to his withdrawal from 4th Test
Chitra Ravichandran was unconscious while laying in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Chennai. When she saw her son Ravichandran Ashwin by her bedside, she asked him one simple question: "Why did you come?" After learning that his mother had been hospitalized after a blackout, Ashwin hurried back to his Chennai home during the third game against England in Rajkot, just hours after becoming the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to reach 500 Test wickets.
"When I landed and got to the hospital, my mom was slipping in and out of consciousness, and the first thing she asked me was, 'Why did you come?' The next time she was conscious, she said, "I think you should go back because the Test match is happening," Ashwin told on the eve of his 100th Test.
7:55 AM
India vs England 5th Test: Rohit Sharma on domestic cricket
Unless they have been deemed "unfit" by the BCCI's medical staff, India captain Rohit Sharma wants players who are not on national duty to make themselves available for domestic cricket.
The 2023 ODI World Cup players Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were excluded from the pool of centrally contracted cricketers after they disregarded the board's directive regarding the Ranji Trophy. The Indian cricket board sent a strong message to players who prioritize one format over the other, advising all contracted cricketers to give "precedence" to domestic cricket.
Rohit clarified that the change affects all players, not just a select few, prior to the last Test matchup with England.
7:51 AM
India vs England 5th Test Preview
India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be eyeing a memorable outing in his landmark 100th Test when the unassailable hosts face a fallen England in the finale of what has been a riveting five-match series.
India maintained their envious record at home by sealing the series in Ranchi and now, they will be looking for another favourable result to extend their lead in World Test Championships standings.
The pitch and the cold weather, that is making the English feel at home, have been the two big talking points going into the game.
7:46 AM
India vs England 5th Test Day 1 live score updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 5th Test from Dharamsala. India have already kept the series in their bag and now they want to make it 4-1 and end the home season on a high.
First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 7:44 AM IST