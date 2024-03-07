IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Coin flip at 9 AM today in Dharamsala

In the fifth and final match of the India vs England Test series 2024, the Three Lions will look to end the match on a high when Ben Stokes' men lock horns with India at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala today. England have made one change in their Playing 11, bringing in Mark Wood in place of Ollie Robinson. For India, pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to India playing 11. With scathered showers expected and cool weather conditions prevailing in Dharamsala, Rohit Sharma is expected to field three pacers, which means Kuldeep Yadav will make the way for Bumrah.

Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow and R Ashwin are all set to play their 100th Test match in Dharamsala. At the age of 37 years and 172 days, Ashwin will become oldest player to reach the milestone.

5th Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables for 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing 11 for 5th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG 5th Test LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes will take place at 9 AM IST.

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 5th test Day 1 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.

Stay tuned for India vs England live toss and match updates here