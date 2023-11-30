Sensex (-0.16%)
66793.47 -108.44
Nifty (0.01%)
20098.60 + 2.00
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
42721.40 + 102.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.07%)
6497.60 + 4.55
Nifty Bank (-0.41%)
44383.60 -182.85
Heatmap

BCCI to announce India squad for South Africa tour after 4:30 PM IST today

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma in today's squad announcement, given the Mumbai batter has not played T20 International since India's semifinal exit during the T20 World Cup in 2022

Ajit Agarkar, Rahul Dravid

Ajit Agarkar, Rahul Dravid. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The senior selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar will announce the squad for the South Africa tour today. India's tour of South Africa will begin on December 10 with the T20 International series, followed by three ODIs and two Test matches. 

Check latest news on India vs South Africa series here

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma in today's squad announcement, given the Mumbai batter has not played T20 International since India's semifinal exit during the T20 World Cup in 2022. Meanwhile, Kohli has reportedly asked the BCCI to give him a break from white-ball cricket without a timeline. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With Hardik Pandya still nursing his ankle injury, the selectors might ask Rohit to lead in T20s. India vs South Africa T20s will be one of the two series the Men In Blue will be playing ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. 

India will host Afghanistan for a three-match T20 series in January before five Tests against England. All the Indian players are likely to head to the T20 World Cup just after the conclusion of IPL 2024. 

Given that BCCI has extended head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure to bring continuity, whether Rohit Sharma leads the team in the shortest format remains to be seen. Notably, Rohit is still India's designated captain in all the formats, as announced by BCCI in December 2021.

India squad announcement for South Africa tour; check details

When BCCI will announce India squad for South Africa series?

BCCI is likely to announce India squad for South Africa series on November 30.

Where will selectors' meeting before India squad announcement take place?

The venue for selectors' meeting for picking the India squad for South Africa series is Taj Hotel in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.

At what time will selectors meeting for India squad selection take place?

The selectors meeting will start at 4:30 PM IST today in New Delhi.

Also Read

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Ben Stokes undergoes successful knee surgery ahead India vs England Tests

Certainly cheapens it: Hussey on India-Australia T20Is just after World Cup

BAN vs NZ 1st Test: Taijul keeps Bangladesh ahead despite Williamson's ton

IND vs SA : BCCI to convince Rohit for T20 captaincy? Bumrah back for Tests

He might be regretting, or he might be hurt: Srikkanth on Bumrah's post

Topics : Rohit Sharma India vs South Africa India cricket team Hardik Pandya

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQITelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon