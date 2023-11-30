BCCI to announce India squad for South Africa tour after 4:30 PM IST today





Check latest news on India vs South Africa series here The senior selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar will announce the squad for the South Africa tour today. India's tour of South Africa will begin on December 10 with the T20 International series, followed by three ODIs and two Test matches.

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma in today's squad announcement, given the Mumbai batter has not played T20 International since India's semifinal exit during the T20 World Cup in 2022. Meanwhile, Kohli has reportedly asked the BCCI to give him a break from white-ball cricket without a timeline.

With Hardik Pandya still nursing his ankle injury, the selectors might ask Rohit to lead in T20s. India vs South Africa T20s will be one of the two series the Men In Blue will be playing ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

India will host Afghanistan for a three-match T20 series in January before five Tests against England. All the Indian players are likely to head to the T20 World Cup just after the conclusion of IPL 2024.

Given that BCCI has extended head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure to bring continuity, whether Rohit Sharma leads the team in the shortest format remains to be seen. Notably, Rohit is still India's designated captain in all the formats, as announced by BCCI in December 2021.



India squad announcement for South Africa tour; check details



When BCCI will announce India squad for South Africa series?



BCCI is likely to announce India squad for South Africa series on November 30.



Where will selectors' meeting before India squad announcement take place?



The venue for selectors' meeting for picking the India squad for South Africa series is Taj Hotel in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.



At what time will selectors meeting for India squad selection take place?



The selectors meeting will start at 4:30 PM IST today in New Delhi.