"Who will talk to me?": Mohammed Shami on communication with selectors

Mohammed Shami on Tuesday pushed back against doubts about his ability to bowl long spells, saying the length of a spell depends on team requirements and conditions. He was speaking to reporters after Bengal defeated Services by 60 runs on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy match at the Air Force Ground in Palam.

The interaction came amid media speculation about his fitness for international cricket, including claims that he returns to the dressing room after bowling three or four overs in domestic matches. Shami, who did not play against Services, addressed both the questions about longer spells and the thinking behind his absence.

Spinners dominated the match, claiming 39 of the 40 wickets. The only wicket taken by a pacer went to Bengal’s Mohammed Kaif, Shami’s brother.

How does Shami assess his fitness, and has anyone from the selection set-up spoken to him about his international future? What does Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return mean to him, and is the 2027 World Cup part of his plans?

Shami also spoke about his commitment to Bengal, how domestic cricket helps his preparations, the goals that keep him playing, his approach to media scrutiny and his reluctance to judge the performances of bowlers.

Edited excerpts:

Why did you sit out Bengal’s match against Services, and how did the conditions and team combination influence that decision?

You can see the condition of the wicket. There is no point in playing on a wicket like this just to bowl two to four overs. There are good youngsters in the team who need experience. The more they play, the more experience they will gain.

My aim is to play where the team needs me. If there is a good understanding within the team and the combination is right, it is better to give the youngsters a chance.

You have been playing domestic cricket regularly for more than a year. Has the wait for an international return been disappointing, and how are you approaching this season?

It is not a matter of disappointment. I played the entire season last year. I played all the matches. My aim is to play as much cricket as possible so that I am prepared for the upcoming series and tournaments.

No one knows when or where I might have to play. This is good preparation for me.

Playing domestic cricket also helps me prepare for white-ball cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). The more matches I play, the better my rhythm will be. I get to be with the team, and the atmosphere is good. That is what I try to do.

Given your record in international cricket, do you still consider yourself among the best fast bowlers?

I will not praise myself. You will have to answer that.

Whichever team I am playing for, I try to fulfil the responsibility I have been given – to at least tick that box. I always try to give 100 per cent and meet the team’s needs.

I do not think much beyond that. Whether I will get a wicket or whether I will play – I do not spend too much time thinking about those things. I always try to fulfil my responsibilities.

You have played alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar for many years, and he has returned to India squad. Do you believe your own domestic performances can strengthen your case for an international comeback?

I do not know what will happen in the future, but the current situation could not be better. The domestic season has started. This is the best platform for any player to build momentum and find rhythm.

I always say that, whether you are a senior or a junior, you should make the competition tough for others.

Media speculation about your fitness for international cricket has included claims that you bowl three or four overs before returning to the dressing room. How do you respond to questions about your ability to bowl longer spells in red-ball cricket?

Who will decide whether I can bowl long spells? That depends on the team’s requirements and the situation. You cannot simply decide in advance that you will keep bowling.

How can you decide, on a wicket like this (Palam Group A pitch), that a fast bowler will bowl 10 overs or five overs? If we feel that a particular bowler is making a batter uncomfortable, we will use that bowler. If we feel a spinner can get a wicket, we will use the spinner.

Who bowls, and for how long, depends on the situation and the conditions.

I bowled for an hour and a half today (in the nets). There is no issue. But what would be the point of playing on this wicket?

You come here regularly. You know what the wicket is like.

Would you say you are still at your peak fitness?

I am at my peak. There is no point in lying. I am at my peak.

After your impact at the 2023 World Cup, how much does the 2027 tournament feature in your plans?

I do not think that far ahead. We do not know what will happen to anyone, when it will happen or what the circumstances will be.

We are playing cricket today, but we do not know what will happen tomorrow or what situation we will be in. Who will score runs? Who will be playing? There is no point in thinking so far ahead.

Whatever match you get, play it and improve yourself. I always say that your focus should be on your skills and fitness.

I do not need to think so far ahead. I am getting to play domestic cricket. There is still a lot of time, and I am playing.

Have you had any communication with the selectors over the past 12 months about your international future?

I am not in the team. I am not under contract. Who will talk to me?

What does playing for Bengal mean to you, and how much do you enjoy turning out for the team in domestic cricket?

This team has given me recognition. The cameras you have here, the questions you are asking, the way you are trying to trap me – all of this is because of this team.

When I finish my career, it will be with this team. So it does not matter what the stage or the level is.

You should be loyal and work hard. That is what I am doing. That is in my hands. The rest is not in my hands, so I keep playing. That is what I think.

How do you view Bhuvneshwar’s return?

I have told you before: the way he performed, he should have returned much earlier.

You people drag me into controversies. I know you enjoy it.

You do good work, but I say that things should not be created without a reason. If something is good, say that it is good. Say what deserves to be said.

As players, we have lives too. Sometimes something may slip out when we speak.

I do not misbehave. But yes, if someone says something wrong, I sometimes get angry.

Do you still have hope, and how important is it to have a goal while playing domestic cricket?

Why should I give up hope? There should always be hope. That is why I say that, in any profession or sport, you should have a goal.

I have a goal. Everyone has a goal. Today, we are playing the Ranji Trophy, and we are playing to win the trophy. We play to win for our state. We play to win for our country.

There will always be goals like these, and there should be. I am not saying that you should not have a goal.

Having represented India for many years, how do you assess the country’s pace-bowling strength and the young fast bowlers coming through?

I will say the same thing again: that is not my job. My job is to play, and I am playing.

Rating someone’s performance or questioning it is not my job.