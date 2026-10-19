IND vs NZ stats: Top 10 highest run-getters across Tests, ODIs and T20Is

The Indian cricket team is all set to kick off their all-format tour of New Zealand, starting with a five-match T20I series on Thursday, October 22, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. In the 41-day-long tour, India, along with the T20Is, will also face the Kiwis in five ODIs and two Test matches.

In recent years, the India vs New Zealand rivalry has taken a new form across formats as the two teams have constantly faced each other in high-stakes matches. From the semifinals of the ODI World Cups in 2019 and 2023 to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021 and the final of the T20I World Cup earlier this year, the two sides have proved to be formidable opponents for each other.

The two-match Test series will be the most anticipated leg of the series. Both teams are eyeing a spot in the 2025-27 WTC final, and the outcome of the series will play a crucial part in their qualification chances.

India will also be looking to avenge their 0-3 Test series loss at the hands of the Kiwis at home in 2024, which ended their 12-year unbeaten run in red-ball cricket on home soil.

One of the most important factors on the tour is going to be batting, as both sides boast strong, in-form batting line-ups. Meanwhile, whichever side performs well with the bat will get the upper hand on the tour.

Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the top run-getters in India vs New Zealand matches across all three formats, i.e. Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Most runs in India vs New Zealand Tests

The two sides first faced each other in a Test match back in 1955, and in the 71 years since then, they have taken the field against each other in 65 matches, out of which New Zealand have won 22, India have won 16, while 27 matches have ended in draws.

ALSO READ: When will IPL 2027 players' auction take place? Here's the latest update In terms of the top run-scorers in India vs New Zealand Tests, the Indian side holds the top two spots, with Rahul Dravid (1,659 runs) at the top, followed by Sachin Tendulkar (1,595 runs) in second place. Brendon McCullum (1,224 runs) is in third place and is the only New Zealand batter to cross the 1,000-run mark against India in Test matches.

Top 10 highest run-scorers in India vs New Zealand Tests:

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s R Dravid (IND) 1998-2010 15 28 2 1659 222 63.80 3668 45.22 6 6 1 223 2 SR Tendulkar (IND) 1990-2012 24 39 5 1595 217 46.91 2997 53.21 4 8 1 212 6 BB McCullum (NZ) 2009-2014 10 19 1 1224 302 68.00 2013 60.80 4 2 1 141 13 GT Dowling (NZ) 1965-1969 11 22 2 964 239 48.20 – – 3 2 2 61+ 11 V Kohli (IND) 2012-2024 14 27 2 959 211 38.36 1779 53.90 3 4 2 116 4 LRPL Taylor (NZ) 2009-2021 17 31 2 890 151 30.68 1584 56.18 3 1 2 117 6 B Sutcliffe (NZ) 1955-1965 9 16 3 885 230* 68.07 – – 3 3 0 75+ 0 V Sehwag (IND) 2002-2012 12 21 1 883 173 44.15 1059 83.38 2 3 0 131 10 KS Williamson (NZ) 2010-2021 13 24 1 871 131 37.86 1997 43.61 2 5 1 93 2 CA Pujara (IND) 2012-2021 12 23 1 867 159 39.40 2061 42.06 2 4 1 108 3

Most runs in India vs New Zealand ODIs

India and New Zealand have so far faced each other in 123 ODI matches, out of which India have won 63, New Zealand have won 52, one match ended in a tie, while seven games ended in no result.

Just like in Tests, India hold the top two spots in the top 10 highest run-scorers list in ODI cricket between India and New Zealand, as Virat Kohli (1,897 runs) holds the top spot, while Sachin Tendulkar (1,750 runs) is in second place. New Zealand’s Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson are the next two on the list with 1,385 and 1,239 runs, respectively.

Top 10 highest run-scorers in India vs New Zealand ODIs:

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s V Kohli (IND) 2010-2026 36 36 3 1897 154* 57.48 1963 96.63 7 10 1 168 28 SR Tendulkar (IND) 1990-2009 42 41 3 1750 186* 46.05 1835 95.36 5 8 4 206 26 LRPL Taylor (NZ) 2009-2020 35 34 5 1385 112* 47.75 1634 84.76 3 8 1 120 18 KS Williamson (NZ) 2010-2025 31 30 2 1239 118 44.25 1639 75.59 1 11 1 113 10 NJ Astle (NZ) 1995-2005 29 29 1 1207 120 43.10 1520 79.40 5 5 3 119 9 V Sehwag (IND) 2001-2010 23 23 1 1157 130 52.59 1113 103.95 6 3 2 152 22 RG Sharma (IND) 2009-2026 34 32 1 1134 147 36.58 1330 85.26 2 6 0 102 49 M Azharuddin (IND) 1985-1999 40 39 8 1118 108* 36.06 1483 75.38 1 7 0 83 9 SP Fleming (NZ) 1994-2005 40 38 4 1098 90 32.29 1530 71.76 0 9 0 114 5 SC Ganguly (IND) 1997-2005 32 31 1 1079 153* 35.96 1454 74.20 3 6 3 126 10

Most runs in India vs New Zealand T20Is

India and New Zealand have faced each other in 31 T20Is to date, out of which New Zealand have won 19, India have won 11, while one match ended in a tie.

Despite having the advantage in head-to-head numbers, India once again lead the top run-scorers list in India vs New Zealand T20Is, as former Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with 526 runs, is in the top spot, while another former Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, with 511 runs, is in second place.

New Zealand’s Tim Seifert, with 477 runs, is in third place. However, with neither Rohit nor Surya being part of the series, Seifert will have the chance to claim the top spot if he manages to score at least 50 runs.

Top 10 highest run-scorers in India vs New Zealand T20Is:

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s SA Yadav (IND) 2021-2026 14 14 4 526 111* 52.60 309 170.22 1 4 2 51 29 RG Sharma (IND) 2009-2021 17 17 2 511 80 34.06 362 141.16 0 6 0 37 27 TL Seifert (NZ) 2019-2026 16 16 2 477 84 34.07 312 152.88 0 5 0 41 26 C Munro (NZ) 2016-2020 12 12 1 426 109* 38.72 286 148.95 1 3 0 32 24 KS Williamson (NZ) 2012-2022 13 13 1 419 95 34.91 322 130.12 0 3 0 32 16 DJ Mitchell (NZ) 2019-2026 20 20 3 383 59* 22.52 258 148.44 0 1 1 32 19 MJ Guptill (NZ) 2009-2021 16 16 0 380 70 23.75 290 131.03 0 2 0 32 23 Ishan Kishan (IND) 2021-2026 12 12 0 372 103 31.00 229 162.44 1 2 0 42 22 LRPL Taylor (NZ) 2007-2020 13 13 3 349 54* 34.90 270 129.25 0 2 0 19 14 KL Rahul (IND) 2020-2021 8 8 1 322 65 46.00 234 137.60 0 3 0 26 13

India tour of New Zealand 2026: Full schedule