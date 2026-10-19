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Shafali reveals focus on consistency after studying Australian batters

Shafali's 25-ball 55 led India to a series-clinching nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I

Shafali Verma, Shafali

India's Shafali Verma (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 10:21 AM IST

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After making an aggressive fifty against Zimbabwe in the second T20I, Indian women's team opener Shafali Verma on Sunday said she analysed the methods of Australian batters to inculcate more consistency into her batting.

Shafali's 25-ball 55 led India to a series-clinching nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I.

"In 2025, when I was back at home, I was thinking about what I can improve. Consistency was one of those things and I analysed the Australian batters to see what they were doing to try and improve," Shafali said during the post-match presentation.

The right-hander was adjudged player of the match.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana, who made an unbeaten 47, was delighted to see Shafali deliver in a crucial match.

 

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"Shafali was just doing her thing and I was happy to take singles. And when my chances came, I took them. That's the brand we want to play," she said.

Mandhana was also impressed to see a better bowling effort.

"It was a good one today. The bowlers were really on the mark today, and they were much better than the first match. Of course, Deepti, Shree Charani and Niki Prasad came in and took those two wickets.

"We had discussed after the last match because we saw them bat in the first game and we had some plans. But you can have good plans but you need to execute and today the bowlers were on the mark," she said.

Zimbabwe captain Josephine Nkomo said they learned a lot about the game by simply watching the Indian batters.

"I thought that was a batting masterclass by the Indian team. We just stood there and watched. There's quite a bit to learn and the best way is to watch how they batted.

"If we can take a leaf out of their book, it'll be really good for us," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India cricket team

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 10:21 AM IST