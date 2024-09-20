Business Standard
New Zealand takes marginal lead of 35 runs in first Test against Sri Lanka

New Zealand takes marginal lead of 35 runs in first Test against Sri Lanka

Daryl Mitchell scored a half-century before being run out while Glenn Philips provided some extra entertainment, hitting 49 off 48 balls.

AP Galle (Sri Lanka)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Sri Lanka's record of four wins in four tests against New Zealand in Galle was in mild jeopardy Friday when the Kiwis took a 35-run lead after the first innings of the first test.
In reply at lunch Friday, Sri Lanka was 32 for one on the third day, trailing New Zealand by three runs with nine wickets in hand.
Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who was erratic with his line and length on Day 2, found some rhythm Friday and finished with four wickets. He was well backed up by off-spinner Ramesh Mendis, who finished with three wickets as New Zealand was bowled out for 340 in its first innings.
 
Daryl Mitchell scored a half-century before being run out while Glenn Philips provided some extra entertainment, hitting 49 off 48 balls. Philips hit five sixes, with some of them going out of the ground.
Sri Lanka had a half-hour to negotiate before lunch and the hosts lost Pathum Nissanka in that period when he was superbly caught in the slips by Tim Southee as William O'Rourke claimed his sixth wicket in the match. The tall fast bowler had claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings.
New Zealand had a warm-up test last week against Afghanistan in India washed out after five days without a ball being bowled. Sri Lanka is coming off a three-match test series in England which the hosts won 2-1.
The teams will play a second test in Galle, beginning on Sept. 26.

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

