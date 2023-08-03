With the ODI World Cup approaching, India are searching for the right combination in both batting and bowling departments. However, it would be surprising to know that not Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja or Jasprit Bumrah, but Shardul Thakur is the leading wicket-taker in the fifty-over format for the men in blue since the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup. Shardul took 52 wickets in 33 matches played since the completion of the 2019 ODI World Cup until India’s last series against West Indies concluded on Tuesday, August 01, 2023. Will Shardul Thakur find a place in India's World Cup squad?However, it might be difficult for India’s highest wicket-taker to find a place in India's World Cup squad first, then the playing 11 when India play the World Cup with a full-strength side. With Siraj, Bumrah and Shami being the lead pacers and Hardik Pandya the fourth fast bowling option, there is only a place for Thakur in the bowling line-up if Hardik plays in the World Cup as a specialist batter. The two spinners in the side would be Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. India’s top five wicket-taker in ODIs since the 2019 World CupApart from Thakur, no other Indian bowler has crossed the 50-wicket mark, although Kuldeep is very close to it. Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami complete the list of India’s top-five wicket-takers since the ODI World Cup 2019.India's top-five wicket takers since ODI World Cup 2019PlayerMatchesWicketsAverageBest figuresShardul Thakur335228.344/37Kuldeep Yadav334831.564/6Mohammed Siraj234318.954/32Yuzvendra Chahal233728.894/17Mohammed Shami233530.54/63* Source- ESPNCricinfo Overall: Top five wicket-takers in ODIs since 2019 World CupThe top five wicket-takers in the world are from associate nations as they have played the most amount of ODI. Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane has taken nearly 100 wickets (96) since July 15, 2019. He has played 47 matches and has best figures of 6/11. Among the players from the permanent members of the ICC, West Indies' AlzarrI Japseh leads the charts with 80 wickets from 47 matches. and is followed by Australia's Adam Zampa who has picked 66 wickets in only 31 matches in the fifty-over format with an amazing average of 20.66. PlayerSpanMatInnsWktsBBIEcon4 wickets5 wicketsS Lamichhane (NEPAL)2020-20234342966/114.2863Bilal Khan (OMA)2019-20234444955/315.0644AS Joseph (WI)2019-20234747804/324.9530SN Netravalkar (USA)2019-20234746725/323.9812Karan KC (NEPAL)2020-20234141685/335.2653MRJ Watt (SCOT)2019-20234140665/333.8931A Zampa (AUS)2020-20233131665/354.9961Zahoor Khan (UAE)2019-20234444614/394.8320Junaid Siddique (UAE)2019-20234342604/235.0110R Trumpelmann (NAM)2021-20233434605/304.7322PWH de Silva (SL)2019-20233938586/244.8413AJ Hosein (WI)2021-20233838574/394.8410BM Scholtz (NAM)2019-20234040565/223.4111Zeeshan Maqsood (OMA)2019-20234141544/154.2940Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)2019-20234240534/254.8640SN Thakur (IND)2019-20233333524/376.1820Source: Espncricinfo