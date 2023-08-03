India batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are unlikely to regain full fitness ahead of Asia Cup 2023. The duo may fail to make it to the India squad for the continental competition, starting August 30.According to media reports, Shreyas and KL have not fully recovered from their injuries. The Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be announced this week."It is unlikely that both Rahul and Shreyas would be match fit for 50-over cricket and that too in humid conditions in Sri Lanka. But BCCI medical team feels that Rahul can at least get fit before the three-match series against Australia before the World Cup," PTI reported quoting a BCCI source.KL Rahul's latest fitness updateAccording to reports, Rahul has already started his keeping drills. However, donning the wicket-keeping gloves for 50 overs with recovering hamstring is too much, considering India's Asia Cup campaign begins early next month. ALSO READ: WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in IndiaWhy does India need KL Rahul as a wicket-keeper batter for ODI World Cup?Rahul's fitness is vital in the larger context as he will also bat at the number 4 or 5 spot and is expected to play a significant role in the middle overs.KL Rahul's stats in limited-overs gameFormatMatchesRunsHSAvgSR100200504s6sODI54198611245.1486.57501315246T20I72226511037.75139.13202219199IPL118416313246.78134.424033355168Source: cricbuzzWho will get the chance if Rahul fails to get fit before World Cup?With three consecutive fifties in ODIs vs West Indies, Ishan Kishan has put forward his case for the 50-over extravaganza in India. However, all of his three fifties came as an opener. This again came as a significant headache for team management as they would need to fill the gap at the number 4 and 5 spots after injuries to Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. What is BCCI's last update on Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's fitness?The last BCCI update didn't specify their date of return of the duo as they were seen slowly building on their workload as far as 'Return to Play' is concerned.Will Shreyas Iyer get fit before the 2023 World Cup 2023?Coming into the World Cup, Shreyas Iyer batted brilliantly at the number 4 spot in ODIs before he got injured. India have tried Suryakumar Yadav at the number 4 spot, but the hard-hitting batter failed to replicate his T20I form in ODIs. "In case of Iyer, he has also started skills training but World Cup for him will be touch and go if Indian management thinks of putting a 100 percent fit Iyer back on the park. T20 is an easier vehicle for comeback unlike 50-over cricket. We are keeping fingers crossed," PTI reported quoting a BCCI source.Shreyas Iyer's stats in limited-overs gameFormatMatchesRunsHSAvgSR100200504s6sODI42163111346.696.51201416232T20I4910437430.68135.980078542IPL10127769631.55125.38001923799(With PTI inputs)