Orange & Purple Cap holder list; PBKS, MI defeated CSK, RR yesterday

Yashaswi Jaiswal led the orange cap list as he smashed a brilliant hundred against Mumbai Indian last night. Tushar Deshpande is leading the purple cap race

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli

Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
The Indian Premier League is becoming more and more interesting with every match. The last-over thriller matches have taken the excitement of cricket to the next level.
Yesterday, cricket fans in India enjoyed back-to-back last-over encounters where Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller. This was Chennai's second consecutive defeat, lowering its rank in the points table to fourth position with 10 points in nine matches.

In the night, Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals in the last over as Tim David smashed three sixes in a row in Jason Holder's over. It was a crucial match for Mumbai Indians as they were in 9th position in the points table, and these two points pushed them up to seventh rank.

Currently, the Gujarat Titans team is leading the points table with 12 points in 8 matches, and LSG in second position with 10 points in 8 matches.

Delhi Capitals is the worst-performing team so far and is currently at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in 8 matches. KKR and SRH rank 8th and 9th with six points each in 9 and 8 matches, respectively.

Orange Cap holders list

This IPL has been great for batters as it has already witnessed 200+ scores plus twenty times so far. Its major credit goes to some of the top batters who are pushing the limits each time they come to bat.

Here is the list of top scorers of IPL 2023 and competing for the Orange cap:
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): 428 runs in 9 matches
  • Faf du Plessis (RCB): 422 runs in 8 matches
  • Devon Conway (CSK): 414 runs in 9 matches
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 354 runs in 9 matches
  • Virat Kohli (RCB): 333 runs in 8 matches

Purple Cap holders in IPL 2023

Batters help you win matches, and Bowlers help you win the tournament. It holds true in the case of IPL 2023 also. Few bowlers have also played exceptionally well in IPL 2023.

Here's the list of top wicket-takers and purple cap holders in IPLl 2023:

  • Tushar Deshpande (CSK): 17 wickets in 9 matches
  • Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): 15 Wickets in 9 matches
  • Mohammed Siraj (RCB): 14 Wickets in 8 matches
  • Rashid Khan (GT): 14 wickets in 8 wickets
  • Ravichandran Ashwin (RR): 13 wickets in 9 matches
First Published: May 01 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

