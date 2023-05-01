Orange & Purple Cap holder list; PBKS, MI defeated CSK, RR yesterday



Yesterday, cricket fans in India enjoyed back-to-back last-over encounters where Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller. This was Chennai's second consecutive defeat, lowering its rank in the points table to fourth position with 10 points in nine matches.



In the night, Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals in the last over as Tim David smashed three sixes in a row in Jason Holder's over. It was a crucial match for Mumbai Indians as they were in 9th position in the points table, and these two points pushed them up to seventh rank. The Indian Premier League is becoming more and more interesting with every match. The last-over thriller matches have taken the excitement of cricket to the next level.





Delhi Capitals is the worst-performing team so far and is currently at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in 8 matches. KKR and SRH rank 8th and 9th with six points each in 9 and 8 matches, respectively. Orange Cap holders list This IPL has been great for batters as it has already witnessed 200+ scores plus twenty times so far. Its major credit goes to some of the top batters who are pushing the limits each time they come to bat. Currently, the Gujarat Titans team is leading the points table with 12 points in 8 matches, and LSG in second position with 10 points in 8 matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): 428 runs in 9 matches

428 runs in 9 matches Faf du Plessis (RCB): 422 runs in 8 matches

422 runs in 8 matches Devon Conway (CSK): 414 runs in 9 matches

414 runs in 9 matches Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 354 runs in 9 matches

354 runs in 9 matches Virat Kohli (RCB): 333 runs in 8 matches Purple Cap holders in IPL 2023 Batters help you win matches, and Bowlers help you win the tournament. It holds true in the case of IPL 2023 also. Few bowlers have also played exceptionally well in IPL 2023.



Here's the list of top wicket-takers and purple cap holders in IPLl 2023: Here is the list of top scorers of IPL 2023 and competing for the Orange cap:

