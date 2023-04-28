close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TV viewership of first 29 IPL matches higher than entire tournament in 2022

There was a 24% jump in the TV viewership of IPL 2023 as compared to IPL 2022

BS Web Team New Delhi
IPL, India Premier League, IPL rights, IPL TV, IPL viewership

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The TV viewership of the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) crossed the viewership record of last year's edition in just 29 matches, Disney Star, the official broadcaster of the league, said. In these matches, the total TV viewership stood at 400 million.
Citing data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the company said that it had recorded a 24 per cent jump in television viewership ratings (TVR).

The company said that there was a jump of 59 per cent in viewership among kids aged between two and 14 years across all editions of IPL. 93.2 million kids tuned in to watch the live broadcast of the tournament.
Sanjog Gupta, head of sports at Disney Star, attributed the jump in viewership to better marketing, innovative sound programming and a greater buzz around the property as the matches are being played in 12 cities across the country.

Gupta added that Star Sports' penetration has gone beyond 90 per cent of the pay-TV market for the first time ever due to the content deals that had been stitched with TV distribution platforms.
Demand for IPL ad inventory on TV has gone up after the ratings for the first match came out last week, he said.

Also Read

Disney Star to tap into SMEs to expand IPL advertiser base and revenue

IPL 2023: Star Sports releases first campaign video, "Shor on, Game on!"

47 million tune in to watch first 58 Fifa World Cup matches on TV

Disney to introduce its own metaverse platform, Starverse in India

Subscribers leave Disney+ Hotstar; paid user base falls 6% in Dec quarter

RR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Zampa put Rajasthan on the top

IPL 2023 RR vs CSK preview: Battleground Jaipur ready for a spin war

IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR preview: Experimental Kolkata meet stable Bangalore

RCB vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Spinners, Roy and Rana win it for Kolkata

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar shuts critics with his performance against GT


The company had earlier said that it was witnessing record-breaking viewership from Hindi-speaking cities. Their channels witnessed 20.4 crore views from Hindi-speaking markets (HSM) for the first ten matches of the Indian Premier League, which is an increase of 29.5 per cent in comparison to the previous edition.
The significant centres for growth in HSM markets included UP, Bihar, MP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana.

Disney Star had earlier bagged the television rights for the tournament for Rs 23,575 crore, and Reliance-backed Viacom18 got digital rights for Rs 20,500 crore. 
Topics : IPL Star India Disney Hotstar BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SC permits tribals to move Bombay HC on felling of trees in Aarey forest

Aarey forest. Photo: Reuters
3 min read

Respect sovereignty, territorial integrity: Gadkari to SCO memebers

Nitin Gadkari
2 min read

Landslide in Kinnaur damages apple plants; no casualties reported

Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway (NH-94) blocked near Narendra Nagar following a landslide triggered due to heavy rainfall in the area, in Dehradun on Tuesday.
1 min read

Security Council unanimously slams Taliban ban on UN women workers

Photo: AP
3 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

RR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Zampa put Rajasthan on the top

Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals during match 37 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 27th April 2023 Photo by: SPORTZPICS for IPL
3 min read

IPL 2023 RR vs CSK preview: Battleground Jaipur ready for a spin war

Chennai Super Kings celebrating win during match 24 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on the 17th April 2023 Photo: Sportzpics
4 min read

Harmanpreet, Smriti, Deepti in top grade of BCCI central contracts

BCCI, Logo
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon