close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gurbaz brings up fifty, Kolkata 80/2 in 9

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, KKR vs GT: Catch all the updates from the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujrat Titans live from the Eden Gardens

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Hardik Pandya Andre Russell David Warner Aiden Markram

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan's efforts for peace should not be seen as weakness: Pak Army chief

Pakistan's new Army chief Asim Munir. (Photo: Twitter/@asim_mz)
3 min read

Nepal's PM visit to India delayed till June due to internal reasons

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepal
4 min read

SC verdict likely on May 1 on divorce without referring to family courts

Supreme Court
2 min read

Health care financing in line with government's intentions: NHA data

Atul Kotwal
6 min read

TN CM seeks Centre's mediation for textile sector to follow quality norms

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gurbaz on the charge, Kolkata 61/2 in six

KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon