Rajinikanth receives World Cup Golden Ticket after Tendulkar and Big B

Superstar Rajinikanth received the Golden Ticket from BCCI secretary Shah. Earlier, the ticket was also given to Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar. World Cup will take place from October 5, 2023

Superstar Rajinikanth received the Golden Ticket from BCCI secretary Shah

Superstar Rajinikanth received the Golden Ticket from BCCI secretary Shah

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
What is a Golden Ticket?

BCCI recently announced to give golden tickets to eminent personalities. It is a promotional strategy by the BCCI, where they will share this Golden ticket with some of the famous personalities. 

The Golden ticket receiver can watch all the exciting matches of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India. They will also receive luxurious facilities.

When will the ICC World Cup begin?

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place from October 5, 2023.

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Rajinikanth Sachin Tendulkar

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon