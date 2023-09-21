Rajinikanth receives World Cup Golden Ticket after Tendulkar and Big B

What is a Golden Ticket?

BCCI recently announced to give golden tickets to eminent personalities. It is a promotional strategy by the BCCI, where they will share this Golden ticket with some of the famous personalities.

The Golden ticket receiver can watch all the exciting matches of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India . They will also receive luxurious facilities.

When will the ICC World Cup begin?

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place from October 5, 2023.