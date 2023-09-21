Asian Games 2023 women's cricket: India in semis after QF vs MAL called off

The Indian women's cricket team on Thursday entered the semifinal stage in Asian Games 2023, which is hosted by Hangzhou. The India vs Malaysia cricket match was called off after the second rain break, and Women in Blue entered the last 4 on virtue of higher seeding.

Check Asian Games 2023 India matches and events live updates | 21st September Top knocks by Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues and a fiery cameo of 21 runs from Richa Ghosh propelled India to 173/2 against Malaysia in a rain-curtailed quarterfinal 1 match in the Hangzhou Asia Games here at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field on Thursday.

In the last over Richa smoked three boundaries and one maximum to guide India to a formidable total of 173/2 in a match that was reduced to 15 over-per-side after a rain delay.





BATTING Dismissals Runs Balls 4s 6s Strike rate Smriti Mandhana (c) c Ainna Hamizah Hashim b Mahirah Izzati Ismail 27 16 5 0 168.75 Shafali Verma lbw b Mas Elysa 67 39 4 5 171.79 Jemimah Rodrigues not out 47 29 6 0 162.06 Richa Ghosh † not out 21 7 3 1 300 Extras (nb 1, w 10) 11 TOTAL 15 Ov (RR: 11.53) 173-2 BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s Ainna Hamizah Hashim 2 0 16 0 8 5 Mahirah Izzati Ismail 3 0 28 1 9.33 3 Winifred Duraisingam 2 0 30 0 15 2 Aisya Eleesa 2 0 24 0 12 4 Nur Dania Syuhada 2 0 29 0 14.5 1 Nur Arianna Natsya 2 0 20 0 10 3 Mas Elysa 2 0 26 1 13 3



Asian Games 2023: India vs Malaysia women's cricket Playing XIs



Malaysia Women (Playing XI): Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam(c), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia(w), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela Both Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were in the thick of action after a quiet start in the first over. The Indian star duo dealt in boundaries against Malaysia.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Meanwhile, both men's and women's football team will be in action as well later in the day. It is going to be a must-win game for men's team after losing their Asiad 2023 opener against China. India women's football team will begin their campaign against Chinese Taipei.

In the 6th over Mahirah Izzati Ismail removed well-set batter Mandhana for 27. Mandhana holed out to Ainna Hamizah Hashim at backward point.

The right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues then came out.

Shafali slammed back-to-back boundaries of Nur Dania Syuhada. The India opener continued to target the midwicket area.

Shafali and Rodrigues slammed Malaysian bowlers all around the ground to take India past the 100-run mark in the 10th over.

Shafali brought up her fifty in style as she hammered Winifred Duraisingam for two sixes and one four in the 11th over of the game. She got her half-century in just 31 deliveries.

Shafali was on song as she was getting the boundaries at will.

The 86-run partnership was broken as Mas Elysa provided her team the big wicket of Shafali. The Indian opener went back to the pavilion after scoring 67 runs.

Richa Ghosh then came out and the batter opened her tally by smoking Mas Elysa for three boundaries and one six, gathering 20 runs in the last over. Richa's blistering cameo helped India post a target of 173/2.