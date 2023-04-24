close

Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday; fans greeting him across the Globe

Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 today, the "god of cricket" receiving well wishes from all over the world. Here's what people from the cricket fraternity are saying on this occasion

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar. photo: Reuters

Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:42 AM IST
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turned fifty on Monday, April 24. Sachin Tendulkar is considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time and is fondly known as the "God of Cricket."
He has been phenomenal throughout his 24 years long career and added numerous records under his name. His cricketing career is an inspiration to many young cricketers who want to follow their passion and play for their country.

Sachin Tendulkar's on-field stats

In his career, he played 664 international matches and scored 34,357 across all the formats. He is the first player who scored 200 runs in an ODI inning. He is also the first and only player in the cricket world to score 100 international centuries; 51 in tests and 49 ODI.
In his 200 test innings, he scored 15,921 with a highest score of 248 not out and 18,426 runs in his 463 ODIs.

People sending good wishes to him

As Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 50th birthday, his fans, friends, and the people from the cricket fraternity shower good wishes to him from all across the globe.
Here are some tweets and messages he has received on the occasion of his 50th birth anniversary.

Virendra Sehwag tweeted a video and a message, "Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin."
ICC wrote, "Ever-present Sachin Tendulkar On his 50th birthday, enjoy 10 iconic moments from the Little Master at ICC events #50forSachin."

Cricket expert and commentator, Harsha Bhogle also tweeted a lengthy message to him. He said it's heartwarming to know. Your 100 hundreds, @sachin_rt were the hallmark of an immortal cricketer. But this 50 is to be celebrated as much because this belongs to an outstanding person. Seeing you the cricketer was a joy to behold. Knowing you the person has been heartwarming because you didn't let fame and wealth affect you. Wish you many many years of contentment and joy. May your work ethic, your attitude and your humility rub off on every generation of Indian cricketers. #SachinTendulkar," Harsha tweeted.
Mumbai Indians, for whom he played in IPL and now his son is also playing for the same franchise, also shared a message for him, "And 50 up from the MASTER BLASTER and it’s an ICONIC one Happy birthday, @sachin_rt #OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians"

Topics : Sachin Tendulkar Indian Cricket BCCI

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

