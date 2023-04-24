Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday; fans greeting him across the Globe



He has been phenomenal throughout his 24 years long career and added numerous records under his name. His cricketing career is an inspiration to many young cricketers who want to follow their passion and play for their country. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turned fifty on Monday, April 24. Sachin Tendulkar is considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time and is fondly known as the "God of Cricket."

Sachin Tendulkar's on-field stats



In his 200 test innings, he scored 15,921 with a highest score of 248 not out and 18,426 runs in his 463 ODIs. In his career, he played 664 international matches and scored 34,357 across all the formats. He is the first player who scored 200 runs in an ODI inning. He is also the first and only player in the cricket world to score 100 international centuries; 51 in tests and 49 ODI.

People sending good wishes to him



Here are some tweets and messages he has received on the occasion of his 50th birth anniversary. As Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 50th birthday, his fans, friends, and the people from the cricket fraternity shower good wishes to him from all across the globe.

ICC wrote, "Ever-present Sachin Tendulkar On his 50th birthday, enjoy 10 iconic moments from the Little Master at ICC events #50forSachin." Virendra Sehwag tweeted a video and a message, "Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin."