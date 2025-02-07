Business Standard

Home / Cricket / News / Ranji Trophy quarter-final full schedule, match timings and live streaming

Ranji Trophy quarter-final full schedule, match timings and live streaming

Vidarbha was the first team to confirm their place in the knockout stage, and Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Jammu & Kashmir have booked the rest of the spots in the QFs

Ranji Trophy

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The league stage of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy concluded on Sunday, with the top two teams from each of the four groups securing their spots in the quarterfinals.

Vidarbha was the first team to confirm their place in the knockout stage, and in the final round of the league stage, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Jammu & Kashmir also claimed the remaining quarterfinal berths.  Ranji Trophy 2024/25 Quarter-finalists 

  1. Vidarbha
  2. Mumbai
  3. Tamil Nadu
  4. Kerala
  5. Haryana
  6. Gujarat
  7. Saurashtra
  8. Jammu and Kashmir

ALSO READ: IPL is leader of franchise cricket and we can only learn from them: Smith  The quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy will kick off on February 8. Vidarbha, Haryana, and Saurashtra will have the advantage of playing at home after topping their respective groups. However, despite finishing at the top of Group A, Jammu & Kashmir will play their quarterfinal in Pune due to adverse weather conditions in their home state.

 

Jammu & Kashmir's qualification for the quarterfinals marks their third overall appearance at this stage, and their first in five years. Their last quarterfinal appearance came during the 2019-20 season.

Kerala, too, will be competing in the quarterfinals for only the third time in the history of the tournament, making their first appearance at this stage in six years.  Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025

Ranji Trophy quarter-final schedule on February 8
Match Location Time (IST)
Jammu & Kashmir vs Kerala Pune 09:30:00
Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu Nagpur 09:30:00
Haryana vs Mumbai Kolkata 09:00:00
Saurashtra vs Gujarat Rajkot 09:30:00
  Ranji Trophy 2024/25 quarter-finals live telecast and live streaming details  When will the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals be played in India?  The Ranji Trophy QF matches will be played from February 8.  What time will the Ranji Trophy QF matches begin?  The Ranji Trophy QF matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST.  Where will the live telecast of the Ranji Trophy QF matches be available in India?  The live telecast of the Ranji Trophy QF matches won't be available in India.  Where will the live telecast of the Ranji Trophy QF matches be available in India?  The live streaming of the Ranji Trophy QF matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.   

Topics : Ranji Trophy Cricket

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

