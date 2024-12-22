Business Standard

Sunday, December 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Rohit can be dangerous at no. 6: Ravi Shastri ahead of Boxing Day Test

Rohit can be dangerous at no. 6: Ravi Shastri ahead of Boxing Day Test

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri emphasized that Rohit should avoid being indecisive about whether to defend or attack.

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rohit Sharma’s struggle for runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has raised concerns, and former India coach Ravi Shastri believes the stylish batter needs to change his approach. Shastri suggested that Rohit should go in with a clear mindset, alter his tactics, and take the attack to the opposition bowlers.
 
Rohit missed the opening Test in Australia to be with his family for the birth of his second child. Upon his return, he was expected to reclaim his spot as an opener. However, after KL Rahul’s impressive 77 in India’s win at Perth, Rohit moved down to No.6 in the batting order. This change has not been fruitful for Rohit, who has scored just 10, 3, and 6 runs in his last three innings, while Rahul has capitalized on his opportunity with a fine 84 in the first innings at Brisbane in the third Test.  Shastri's advice to Rohit Sharma ahead of Boxing Day Test
 
 
Shastri believes Rohit can still be dangerous at No.6 but needs to change his approach. “I would like to see Rohit Sharma, his tactics change a bit because he can still be extremely dangerous at that number (six),” Shastri said on ICC Review. “He’s got to be very clear in his mindset to go out there and take the attack to the opposition and not worry about anything else.”
 
Shastri emphasized that Rohit should avoid being indecisive about whether to defend or attack. “The last thing you want is him to be in two minds whether to defend or attack. In his case, it should be attack. He picks up length quickly, he should take the opposition on at that number.”
 
He believes that counter-attacking is the best way for Rohit to regain form and win games for India. “The best No.6s in the world are the guys who know how to have the ability to counter-attack,” Shastri added.  Ravi Shastri backs KL Rahul to open for India
 
Shastri also backed KL Rahul to retain the opener's spot in the fourth Test, citing his two half-centuries in the series and his current form. “The way he left the ball, the way he allowed the ball to come onto the bat, some of his cover drives were as good as any played by anyone in world cricket at the moment,” Shastri said.

More From This Section

Women's Under-19 Asia Cup

India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs to clinch Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup title

Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet breaks Yusuf Pathan's fastest List-A 100 record by an Indian

Ashwin

Ashwin's wife shares heartfelt tribute following his impromptu retirement

Australian Selector George Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald on field in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Dropped McSweeney after a lot of deliberation: Australia selector Bailey

New Zealand cricket team jersey

NZC delegation arrives in Pakistan to assess security for ODI tri-series

Topics : Rohit Sharma India vs Australia Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon