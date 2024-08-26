Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket after international retirement

Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket after international retirement

Having announced his retirement on Saturday, the 38-year-old southpaw can now compete in T20 leagues outside the IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Dravid

Team India captain Shikhar Dhawan with coach Rahul Dravid. Photo: @BCCI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday joined the Legends League Cricket (LLC) following his retirement from international cricket.
Having announced his retirement on Saturday, the 38-year-old southpaw can now compete in T20 leagues outside the IPL.
"My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I'm at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me.
"I am eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together," said Dhawan in a statement.
Dhawan represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20s, aggregating 12,286 international runs.
The Legends League Cricket will be staged in September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cricket Shikhar Dhawan

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

