Mehidy, Mushfiqur help Bangladesh script history against Pakistan

The Bangladesh cricket team created history on Sunday, August 25, when they defeated Pakistan in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series in Rawalpindi. This is the first time Bangladesh has defeated Pakistan in a Test match; before this, Pakistan won 12 out of the 14 encounters between the two sides, while two games ended in a draw. Bangladesh are now 1-0 up in the series against Pakistan. Earlier, the Bangladesh skipper, Najmul Hossain Shanto, won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. The hosts found themselves in early trouble as they were reduced to 16 for 3 inside ten overs. However, Mohammad Rizwan (171 not out off 239 balls), Saud Shakeel (141 off 261 balls), and Saim Ayub (56 off 98 balls) led Pakistan’s fightback as they declared their innings on 448 for 6. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In reply, Bangladesh, with the help of a century from Mushfiqur Rahim (191 off 341 balls) and half-centuries from Shadman Islam (93 off 183 balls), Mominul Haque (50 off 76 balls), Litton Das (56 off 78 balls), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77 off 179 balls), posted a mammoth total of 565 on the board and took a 117-run lead in the first innings.

Pakistan once again stumbled in the second innings as they lost Saim Ayub (1), Shan Masood (14), Babar Azam (22), and Saud Shakeel (0) in quick succession and were reduced to 67 for 4. Opener Abdullah Shafique (37 off 86 balls) and Mohammad Rizwan (51 off 80 balls) tried to rescue Pakistan, but Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3/44) destroyed their lower order as the hosts were bundled out for just 146 runs in the second innings, giving Bangladesh a mere target of 30 runs to chase.

Bangladesh, with the help of Zakir Hasan (15 not out off 26 balls) and Shadman Islam (9 not out off 13 balls), chased down the target without losing any wickets to script a historic 10-wicket win over Pakistan.