Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / Mehidy, Mushfiqur help Bangladesh script history against Pakistan

Mehidy, Mushfiqur help Bangladesh script history against Pakistan

Bangladesh beat Pakistan for the first time in Test cricket on Sunday, August 25

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh cricket team

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bangladesh cricket team created history on Sunday, August 25, when they defeated Pakistan in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series in Rawalpindi. This is the first time Bangladesh has defeated Pakistan in a Test match; before this, Pakistan won 12 out of the 14 encounters between the two sides, while two games ended in a draw. Bangladesh are now 1-0 up in the series against Pakistan.
Earlier, the Bangladesh skipper, Najmul Hossain Shanto, won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. The hosts found themselves in early trouble as they were reduced to 16 for 3 inside ten overs. However, Mohammad Rizwan (171 not out off 239 balls), Saud Shakeel (141 off 261 balls), and Saim Ayub (56 off 98 balls) led Pakistan’s fightback as they declared their innings on 448 for 6.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In reply, Bangladesh, with the help of a century from Mushfiqur Rahim (191 off 341 balls) and half-centuries from Shadman Islam (93 off 183 balls), Mominul Haque (50 off 76 balls), Litton Das (56 off 78 balls), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77 off 179 balls), posted a mammoth total of 565 on the board and took a 117-run lead in the first innings.
Pakistan once again stumbled in the second innings as they lost Saim Ayub (1), Shan Masood (14), Babar Azam (22), and Saud Shakeel (0) in quick succession and were reduced to 67 for 4. Opener Abdullah Shafique (37 off 86 balls) and Mohammad Rizwan (51 off 80 balls) tried to rescue Pakistan, but Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3/44) destroyed their lower order as the hosts were bundled out for just 146 runs in the second innings, giving Bangladesh a mere target of 30 runs to chase.
Bangladesh, with the help of Zakir Hasan (15 not out off 26 balls) and Shadman Islam (9 not out off 13 balls), chased down the target without losing any wickets to script a historic 10-wicket win over Pakistan.

Also Read

Dhananjaya de Silva

Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva slams batters for loss against ENG

Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith takes pride in his maiden Test century against Sri Lanka

India A vs Australia A

Australia A four wickets away from a win against India A in unofficial Test

England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates reaching his half century with Joe Root (Photo: Reuters)

Sri Lanka stumble in 2nd innings, England on verge of winning first Test

Mohammad Rizwan

Centuries from Rizwan and Shakeel help Pakistan go past 400 in first Test

Topics : Test match PCB Babar Azam Shakib AL Hasan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon